CIWT Cryptologic Warfare Officer Vital in Shaping and Preparing Information Warfare Professionals to Fight and Win

Photo By Seaman Neo Greene | 210126-N-KJ380-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2021) Lt. Randy Lemmons operates as a...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Neo Greene | 210126-N-KJ380-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2021) Lt. Randy Lemmons operates as a Navy cryptologic warfare (CW) officer training manager for the CW officer curriculum out of Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo B. Greene III) see less | View Image Page

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo B. Greene III, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Piggott, Arkansas native is stationed with a command that is charged with developing the future cadre of information warfare professionals–leading, managing, and delivering Navy and joint force training to approximately 22,000 information warriors annually to defend America around the world.



Lt. Randy Lemmons operates as a Navy cryptologic warfare (CW) officer training manager for the CW officer curriculum out of Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida.



With 1,200 military, civilian and contracted staff members, CIWT oversees about 200 courses at four information warfare training commands, a detachment, and additional learning sites located throughout the United States and Japan.



As a CW officer training manager, Lemmons’ responsibility is ensuring that the curriculum for new accession CW officers provides them expertise in cryptology, space, signals intelligence and electronic warfare to ensure freedom of action while achieving military objectives in and through the electromagnetic spectrum, cyberspace and space.



Lemmons has served in the Navy for 15 years of active duty and has been stationed at CIWT for two years. He joined the Navy as an enlisted cryptologic technician (technical), or CTT, before commissioning in 2013 through Officer Candidate School. As an enlisted Sailor, he served aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and Navy Personnel Command (NPC); then onboard Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) as a naval officer before reporting to CIWT.



"Our CIWT Sailors and staff truly are the best of the best, and Lt. Lemmons is a superb example of the outstanding Sailors serving in today's Navy," said CIWT’s Command Master Chief Francisco Vargas. “His dedicated efforts are why CIWT is the best learning center in the Navy and are indicative of today's Navy team of world-class leaders molding fleet-ready warfighters for the Navy the nation needs."



As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Lemmons and the other Sailors and staff serve as a key part of the information warfare community in its mission to gain a deep understanding of the inner workings of adversaries and developing unmatched knowledge of the battlespace during wartime.



“Every new accession CW officer, as well as ship bound and those filling cryptologic resource coordinator, or CRC, billets, come through the courses that I manage,” said Lemmons. “I take extreme pride in having the opportunity to shape the training that our future CW officers go through.”



These Sailors and staff have a tremendous responsibility in creating warfighting options for fleet commanders and advising decision makers at all levels as they serve worldwide aboard ships, submarines and aircraft and from the National Security Agency to the Pentagon.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.