Four members from 52nd OSS claim USAFE awards

Four members from the 52nd Operations Support Squadron’s Airfield Operations Flight took first place in four separate categories of the 2020 U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Airfield Operations annual awards.

After winning the award at the major command level in November, the members are now competing at the Air Force level, with results still pending.

Senior Master Sgt. Kyle Johr, the 52nd OSS chief controller, was selected as the Air Traffic Control Enlisted Manager of the Year.

Master Sgt. Crystal Nicol, who recently transferred to Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, to work as the command airfield manager for Air Education and Training Command, earned the Airfield Management Senior NCO of the Year.

Senior Airman Austin Rood, 52nd OSS air traffic controller, earned Air Traffic Control Controller of the Year.

And Kyle Malczewski, 52nd OSS Airfield Operations automation manager, received Air Traffic Control Controller-in-Charge of the Year.

“I am extremely humbled and proud to be a part of such an incredible team,” said Capt. Enrique Villegas-Gonzalez, 52nd OSS Airfield Operations flight commander. “Each one of them personify our core values, and they inspire me in every single sense.”

Though she has already permanently changed stations, Nicol said her unit couldn’t resist calling to jest before giving her the good news.

“It was definitely a surprise,” Nicol said. “My leadership from Spangdahlem called me at Randolph and wanted to know why I left things behind that they have to send me. I had no idea what they were talking about. They started laughing and told me about winning the award.

“I am very grateful for the award and for all the hard work my Airfield Management team put in,” Nicol added. “I couldn’t have received an award without them being so great!”

In the spirit of having a great team, Villegas-Gonzalez also stressed how challenging it was to earn even one award at the major command level. As such, he said having four separate awards within his flight alone was a testament to the members.

“They are all exceptional Airmen and leaders,” Villegas-Gonzalez said. “I am not surprised that they received these accolades. I know that these members are not driven by recognition. They are professionals who give it their best and are driven by passion for the Airmen and mission. However, I am glad that they did win these high-level awards; they truly deserve them, and they are the best of the best.”

