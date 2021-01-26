125th Fighter Wing to unveil new fire station and firing range

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith | A new state-of-the-art Quickrange live-fire space opened to Airmen of the 125th...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith | A new state-of-the-art Quickrange live-fire space opened to Airmen of the 125th Fighter Wing Dec. 3, 2020 at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL. The 25-meter range features 12 shooting stalls, a complete HVAC and air purification system, environmentally-friendly low-angle steel traps which collect spent rounds and debris for disposal or recycling, and various light configurations to simulate night-time firing conditions and first responder lights. The range provides an onsite space for Airmen who need to satisfy regular weapons qualification requirements, eliminating the need to travel off-site. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Fla. – Fighter Wing officials will host ribbon cutting ceremonies at the 125th Fighter Wing, Jan. 29, at 9 a.m. to officially open a new fire station and indoor firing range.



The new fire station is a $10 million, 17,340 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility designed to meet firefighters’ needs and requirements to provide rapid response in case of emergency. Moreover, it becomes the first permanent fire station in over 17 years since they left the previous structure, which was built in 1968.



"For the first time since Sept. 11, 2001, the 125th Fire Department will be stationed on the flight line with all of our apparatus parked inside," said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Franklin, 125th Fighter Wing interim fire chief. "Our new fire station will greatly improve our response times to the airfield and flight line from the previous location across the base."



Also opening is an $8.8 million, 7,200 sq. ft. small arms firing range outfitted with 12 firing lanes. The range will support year-round firearms training for airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing and its geographically-separated units. The range also increases training opportunities for airmen while alleviating scheduling congestion at existing firing ranges throughout the state.



"This range reduces the logistics it takes to conduct small arms qualifications for fighter wing personnel at off-site locations," said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wesley Davis, 125th Fighter Wing security forces manager. "This improves the mission readiness for all tasks assigned to our installation and contributes to the ‘Thunder’s’ boom!"



The opening of these facilities will usher in a more mission-ready and capable Wing and they come just days after Mayor Lenny Curry proclaimed 125th Fighter Wing Day on Jan. 25.