125th Fighter Wing to unveil new fire station and firing range

    JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Fla. – Fighter Wing officials will host ribbon cutting ceremonies at the 125th Fighter Wing, Jan. 29, at 9 a.m. to officially open a new fire station and indoor firing range.

    The new fire station is a $10 million, 17,340 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility designed to meet firefighters’ needs and requirements to provide rapid response in case of emergency. Moreover, it becomes the first permanent fire station in over 17 years since they left the previous structure, which was built in 1968.

    "For the first time since Sept. 11, 2001, the 125th Fire Department will be stationed on the flight line with all of our apparatus parked inside," said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Franklin, 125th Fighter Wing interim fire chief. "Our new fire station will greatly improve our response times to the airfield and flight line from the previous location across the base."

    Also opening is an $8.8 million, 7,200 sq. ft. small arms firing range outfitted with 12 firing lanes. The range will support year-round firearms training for airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing and its geographically-separated units. The range also increases training opportunities for airmen while alleviating scheduling congestion at existing firing ranges throughout the state.

    "This range reduces the logistics it takes to conduct small arms qualifications for fighter wing personnel at off-site locations," said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wesley Davis, 125th Fighter Wing security forces manager. "This improves the mission readiness for all tasks assigned to our installation and contributes to the ‘Thunder’s’ boom!"

    The opening of these facilities will usher in a more mission-ready and capable Wing and they come just days after Mayor Lenny Curry proclaimed 125th Fighter Wing Day on Jan. 25.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 08:44
    Story ID: 387699
    Location: JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FL, US
    Hometown: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
    Hometown: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
    Hometown: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Hometown: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    new fire station
    Florida Air National Guard
    125FW
    new firing range

