Battle Group Poland shows strength at TUMAK 20

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland– Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland’s all-encompassing TUMAK 20 culminating exercise in November, 2020, proved one of the highlights of the training year. Over 1,200 multinational Troops, joined with Poland’s 15th Mechanized Brigade, to strengthen joint maneuver, fires and reconnaissance capabilities while testing readiness and interoperability.



During the Mercury Rising and Bull Run 14 components of the exercise, BG-P showcased its ability to rapidly perform an alert, marshal and deployment of multinational combat forces throughout operational areas. Troops from Croatia, Poland, Romania, the U.K. and the U.S. Army’s 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, all came together to successfully show the strength of partners and allies working together for security and defense against any potential aggressor.



BG-P then validated Joint operational readiness during a dynamic force-on-force display, Monkey Strike, led by the Polish command. The 15th Mech. demonstrated its ability, to the Polish press and the world, to deploy forces by land, water and air in a multi-faceted water crossing event where amphibious vehicles, boats and barges delivered troops, vehicles and equipment to forward positions while under simulated attack from the air and ground. Tanks and helicopters also delivered soldiers to the battlefield where they moved out to meet the enemy head on in a show of potentially lethal force.



According to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffery Higgins, NATO BG-P commander, in 2020 the joint efforts of the multinational staff at headquarters working in conjunction with the 15th Mech. during exercises such as TUMAK 20 enabled the group to refine planning doctrine, practice and validate the command and control systems over distance with partners and allies, rehearse the group’s full mobilization sequence, and successfully demonstrate the ability to fight along with the Polish brigade.

“We are truly stronger together.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2020 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 09:49 Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL