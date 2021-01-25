ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – First Army’s commitment of keeping Soldiers and civilians first was on full display as First Army recently facilitated U.S. Army Forces Command’s Foundation Day Program for the month of January.

Foundation Day, commencing one day each month, engages Soldiers and civilians through training to support their health, social awareness, and overall welfare with skills which will last a lifetime.

The program’s training utilizes social skills while teaching team members how to resolve important family, home, work, and personal related issues including suicide awareness and prevention, conflict resolution, and cultural awareness issues.

The topic for this month’s Foundation Day was effective communication. The training focused on topics such as barriers to communication, types of listening, and the importance of providing feedback. The training also provided team members with an activity centered on the “Johari Window” which taught essential communicating techniques in different environments and with different audiences.

“Effective communication techniques ensure that every voice is heard, everyone is included, and everyone has an equal opportunity,” said Command Sergeant Major John P. McDwyer, Command Sergeant Major for First Army.

These and other tools strengthen the overall mission of First Army, by focusing on people. Effective communication facilitates effective resources and support to every person, whether a soldier or civilian, at the moment problems arise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 20:14 Story ID: 387682 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Practices Effective Communication on foundation Day, by SPC Tyler Morford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.