Pa. National Guard to continue to support mission in D.C

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- Approximately 450 Pennsylvania National Guard members will continue to support enduring operations in Washington, D.C.



This contingent will be part of a larger force of National Guard members that has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies in Washington. The force will number about 7,000 members in the coming weeks and will likely draw down to about 5,000 by late February.



This mission will replace the prior mission of approximately 2,400 Pennsylvania National Guard service members who were activated to support the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration. Those service members will continue to return home through the end of January with the new mission commencing on or around Feb. 1.



“Our Guardsmen and women continue to answer the call to serve,” said Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general. “To those service members taking part in this effort, we thank you, your families and your employers for the sacrifices you continue to make.”



The National Guard received four requests for follow-on assistance from federal and municipal partners in Washington, D.C., Acting Army Secretary John E. Whitely said at a news briefing at the Pentagon on Jan. 25. The requests were from the U.S. Park Police, U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington D.C. All four requests have been approved.



National Guard service members will provide a variety of support, including security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to these organizations, Whitely said.



"I'd like to thank our National Guard Soldiers and Airmen for the hard work, swift response and steadfast dedication," he said. "They're committed to ensuring that our capital remains secure. I'm incredibly proud of our airmen and soldiers serving in support of local and federal law enforcement activities. This mission shows the breadth, flexibility and resolve of the National Guard and the sacrifice and service that provides to our nation."

