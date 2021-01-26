Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison Soldiers awarded Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

Photo By Scott Sturkol | (From left) Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss and Maj. Eddie Woody, 1st Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | (From left) Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss and Maj. Eddie Woody, 1st Sgt. Leonardo Ramos, Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Parks, and Staff Sgt. Anthony Cintron with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy's Headquarters and Headquarters Company are lined up for the presentation of the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM) on Jan. 22, 2021, in building 100 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Woody, Ramos, Parks, and Cintron all received the medal for outstanding volunteer service on the installation and in local communities. According to the medal's eligibility requirements, the MOVSM recognizes those members of the military (active duty, Reserve and National Guard) who perform substantial volunteer service to the local community above and beyond the duties required as a member of the United States armed forces. Such volunteer service must be made in a sustained and direct nature towards the civilian community, must be significant in nature to produce tangible results, and must reflect favorably on the military service and the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss presented Maj. Eddie Woody, 1st Sgt. Leonardo Ramos, Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Parks, and Staff Sgt. Anthony Cintron with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy's Headquarters and Headquarters Company each with a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM) on Jan. 22, 2021, in building 100 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Woody, Ramos, Parks, and Cintron all received the medal for outstanding volunteer service on the installation and in local communities.



According to the medal's eligibility requirements, the MOVSM recognizes those members of the military (active duty, Reserve and National Guard) who perform substantial volunteer service to the local community above and beyond the duties required as a member of the United States armed forces.



Such volunteer service must be made in a sustained and direct nature towards the civilian community, must be significant in nature to produce tangible results, and must reflect favorably on the military service and the Department of Defense.



