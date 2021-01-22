USS Essex Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

During the ceremony, Kelley expressed appreciation of his crew during his time commanding aboard. “I’m proud of the Iron Gators that demonstrate excellence every day.” said Kelley. “I’m humbled by the opportunities and experiences that Essex has given me, and by those who have shared them with me.”



Additionally, Kelley prepared Essex to complete all required training events and certifications with 100% grades at both light-off assessment and engineering operational certifications.



“The Essex team, under your leadership has shown tremendous strength and resilience.” said Commander, Amphibious Squadron One Capt. John Barnett. “We need leaders like you with the right vision and determination to carry us into the next phase of the fight.”



During the ceremony, Barnett awarded Kelley the Legion of Merit for his performance as commanding officer.



Fletcher, a native of West Hempstead, New York, commissioned through the Enlisted Commissioning Program at the University of Arizona in 1997. She completed sea tours aboard USS Paul F. Foster (DD 964), USS Milius (DDG 69), USS Tortuga (LSD 46), USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43), USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). Most recently, she served as Executive Officer onboard USS Essex (LHD 2) for 17 months.



After serving as second in command since 2019, Fletcher said she is excited to take over the role of CO.



“To the Essex crew, I want to say what a privilege it is to take command of this great ship.” said Fletcher. “It was humbling taking the job as [Executive Officer] and now even more humbling to follow in the footsteps in the line of great commanding officers.”



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition that formally introduces the transfer of command authority to the new members of command.



Essex is currently homeported in San Diego.

