Cal Guard Soldiers respond to car accident during Sacramento civil unrest mission

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – U.S Army Soldiers with the California National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 184th Infantry Regiment, provided aid at the scene of a car accident while guarding the Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse in Sacramento, Jan. 19, 2021.



After witnessing the traffic accident, Spc. Brandon Bayer and Cpl. David Campbell, both infantrymen, immediately rushed to render aid and direct traffic until local first responders arrived.



“It came down to instinct; to assess the situation and react to the situation, and try and help as many people as possible,” said Campbell.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of 1st and 5th Street outside the courthouse where Cal Guard Soldiers and equipment were positioned against potential civil unrest in the area. According to Campbell, one of the vehicles rolled over twice before coming to a stop on its side in a crosswalk.



“We talked to them to make sure they were conscious and not injured,” said Bayer, who assisted the passengers in the flipped vehicle. “We had them open the sunroof and the passenger door. We got the male outside the door and the female out the sunroof.”



While Bayer ran to assist those inside the flipped vehicle, Campbell assessed the driver of the other vehicle for injuries. After ensuring the driver was safe, he joined Bayer to help extract the passengers of the flipped vehicle, he said.



“I am 100 percent proud of my soldiers, I expect nothing less from them,” said Sgt. 1st Class John R. Garcia, a reconnaissance platoon sergeant with 1st Battalion, 184th Infantry Regiment. “I think this really shows how we are out here to help the public and serve the community. Protecting lives, property and constitutional rights. This is a prime example of protecting lives.”



Bayer and Campbell were later awarded a division coin and recognition from U.S. Army Col. Robert Wooldridge, Deputy Commander for Support of the 40th Infantry Division.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021