    NFPC Kicks Off Apprentice Recruitment

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Story by Lt. Richard Locklear 

    Naval Foundry and Propeller Center

    PHILADELPHIA - The Naval Foundry and Propeller Center (NFPC) kicked off recruitment this week for its 2021 apprentice program. NFPC’s four-year apprenticeship is a paid, full-time program that consists of classroom instruction, on-the-job training, and academic courses taken at local community colleges. Upon completion of the training program, apprentice graduates are eligible for conversion to federal competitive service.

    “NFPC’s Apprenticeship Program offers motivated individuals the opportunity to learn a skill critical to NFPC’s mission, acquire college credits through formal education, and earn a competitive salary with benefits while building an exciting career at NFPC,” said NFPC’s Administrative Officer Bob Conover.

    Apprenticeships are available in the following trades:
    • Foundry Melter
    • Machinist
    • Metals Inspector
    • Lifting and Handling Specialist
    • Industrial Controls
    • Electronic Industrial Controls

    Located at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, NFPC is a modern Department of Defense manufacturing facility that specializes in advanced engineering, castings and precision machining that supports the mission of the U.S. Navy.

    For more information or to apply, visit: https://www.indeed.com/job/naval-foundry-propeller-center-student-trainee-apprentice-program-8831fcc80ff5a285

