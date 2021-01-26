Career Enlisted Aviator Center of Excellence brings home noteworthy AFA award

By Agnes Koterba

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Career Enlisted Aviator Center of Excellence, 344th Training Squadron, has been named the recipient of the 2021 Air Force Association Aerospace Award in the David C. Schilling category at the Air Education and Training Command level.



The AFA Aerospace Awards annually recognize Air Force civilians, units or groups for exceeding performance standards and outstanding contributions to national defense in several fields.



Chief Master Sgt. Michael A.R. Arroyo, CoE commandant, said he is honored to work with the “phenomenally talented men and women” on his team.



“Every day, our cadre trains tomorrow’s aviators with a pride that cannot be silenced,” Arroyo said. “They skillfully guide our newest and cross-training Airmen and international partners to earn their wings by teaching theory, components, operations, and procedures fully immersed in aviation culture and heritage.”



Some of the CoE’s accomplishments over the past year include: completing 56,000 undergraduate flying training hours; implementing an aviation immersive training environment; converting a static VC-135E aircraft into an active training device; and carrying out a $7.7 million Air Force-wide virtual training initiative.



“We are so proud of the 37th Training Group’s Career Enlisted Aircrew schoolhouse. This group of amazing professionals continually impress those not just in the aviation fields, but those in all AFSCs,” said Col. Joyce Storm, 37th TRG commander. “This win serves to spotlight the diversity of the 37th Training Group, as well as its exceptional achievements across our 22 career fields.”

