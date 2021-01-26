NAS Pensacola Offers New Parent Support

Courtesy Photo | Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) offers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) offers help to parents who are in need. The New Parent Support (NPS) program includes two individuals, called NPS Home Visitors, who are trained to guide clients through pregnancy, parenthood, and postpartum. see less | View Image Page

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) offers help to parents who are in need. The New Parent Support (NPS) program includes two individuals, called NPS Home Visitors, who are trained to guide clients through pregnancy, parenthood, and postpartum. NPS Home Visitors focus on the dynamics of the family unit and the specific needs that may arise. Some of the areas they assist in are education and support, ages and stages of development, and appropriate discipline at various ages.



Those seeking this support must be military beneficiaries, active duty or the spouse of someone who is active duty. This service is open from the time of conception up to age 4 of the child. Clients do not have to be first time parents. Those who have older children but also have a child that is below the age of 4 may also receive help from the NPS Home Visitors. The screening process for the NPS program focuses on the strengths and weaknesses of the family unit to tailor services to their specific needs.



According to Celeste Reeves, the Family Advocacy Representative, the client does not have to be the one who is pregnant. Many times, they have received future fathers or active duty personnel who are not married but are seeking help and advice when they find out they are expecting a baby.



Although their services are modified due to COVID-19, the NPS Home Visitors are still working and are still available. They are not offering home visits; however, they offer outside and socially distanced in person appointments as well as over the phone appointments. An example Reeves gave was a park visit where both the NPS Home Visitor and the client can meet and sit six feet apart to discuss the client’s needs. Reeves also shared a story of a client that had given birth during the COVID-19 pandemic. This client had not left the house after having her baby and needed fresh air and someone to talk to about her experiences. The NPS Home Visitor was available to get her client out of the house and go on a stroller walk with her.



Above all, Reeves wants it to be known that the NPS Home Visitors desire to help you navigate parenthood in the military especially during these uncertain times. If you are in need of these services, you can contact the FFSC front desk at (850) 452-5990 to schedule an appointment. The hours of operation are 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.