737th TRG named AETC’s 2021 Verne Orr Award winner

By Joe Gangemi

37th Training Wing Public Affairs



JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The 737th Training Group has been selected as Air Education and Training Command’s 2021 Verne Orr Award recipient. The award, established by the Air Force Association in honor of former Secretary of the Air Force Verne Orr, recognizes an Air Force unit that makes the most effective use of its human resources.



The 737th Training Group underwent its largest transformation in 60 years fighting through a pandemic, safeguarding and shaping 30,000 civilians into Airmen and Guardians.



“This award highlights how Basic Military Training continues to improve, innovate and thrive throughout this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Michael Newsom, 737th TRG commander. “We couldn’t be more proud of our BMT personnel – they truly represent the best of our Air Force as we continue to building lethal and ready Airmen to defend our nation's interests around the world.”



The 737th TRG experienced groundbreaking success with reducing training operations, establishing an alternate training site, and developing the first civilian transition program and first enlisted accessions force development board. The group will now compete at the Air Force level.

