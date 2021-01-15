19th Airlift Wing awarded Meritorious Unit Award

The 19th Airlift Wing was announced as a recipient of the Air Force Meritorious Unit Award, Jan. 14.



This award is given to units that show exceptional meritorious conduct in direct support of combat operations for at least 90 continuous days.



"Despite the virus in our midst, we have experienced an incredibly productive and impactful year," said Col. John Schutte, 19th AW commander. “Each member of the 19th Airlift Wing worked tirelessly to turn challenges into opportunities as we safely and effectively executed our mission today, while preparing for tomorrow’s full spectrum fight. Our leaders at Headquarters Air Mobility Command and Headquarters Air Force recognize those efforts with this award."



The wing earned the award in recognition of its superior accomplishments from September 2019 to August 2020.



During this period, the 19th AW flew more than 14,500 flight hours, including 6,800 combat hours, with 39 aircraft, supporting 378 higher headquarters missions. These missions included combat operations, training, humanitarian aid and disaster response.



Additionally, the Wing built partnerships with 16 nations while participating in AMC’s largest exercise, Mobility Guardian, utilizing multiple aircraft types demonstrating airpower capability and combat sustainability.



Finally, the wing’s endeavors during the response to COVID-19 established both medical and operational best practices that ensured the combat capability of both personnel and equipment stationed at home and abroad.



“Regardless of the challenge, be it natural disaster or war, the men and women of the 19th Airlift Wing are always ready and renowned for operational excellence,” said Schutte. “The professionalism and dedication to duty demonstrated by the members of the 19th Airlift Wing reflects the beating heart of a proud Herk Nation.”



Members assigned to units within the 19th AW during the award period are authorized wear of the Meritorious Unit Award ribbon or appropriate cluster.

