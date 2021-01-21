USS Carter Hall Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | 210121-N-VD038-1053 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jan. 21, 2021) – Cmdr. LaDonna M....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210121-N-VD038-1053 VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jan. 21, 2021) – Cmdr. LaDonna M. Simpson, commanding officer of the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), speaks at a change of command ceremony, Jan. 21, 2021. Carter Hall is homeported at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Yasmin M. Rosa) see less | View Image Page

Virginia Beach, VA. – Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson relieves Cmdr. Matthew Shellock as commanding officer of USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a change of command ceremony held aboard the ship while in port at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Jan. 21, 2021.



Shellock assumed command in September 2019. Under his leadership, Carter Hall successfully completed maintenance, basic, and advanced phases in preparation to deploy.



“The strength and performance of the ship is all about all of the people, the team,” said Shellock. “The great team that I had then, and what the Carter Hall is right now.”



Shellock’s next assignment will be to Naval Surface and Mine Warfare Development Center.



Simpson most recently served as the executive officer aboard the Carter Hall, in Virginia Beach, Va; she is “fleeting up” to take command of the dock landing ship and continue to lead its crew.



“I am truly honored and humbled to be a part of the Carter Hall team," said Simpson.



A 2001 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Simpson’s previous sea assignments include USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).



Ashore, Simpson served on the staff of the Director, Surface Warfare (N96) as the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Section Head, the staff of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education) (N133) as the Surface Nuclear Officer Program Manager and within the Navy Appropriations Matters Office for the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (FM&C) as a congressional liaison.



Carter Hall is homeported in Virginia Beach, and is the second Harper’s Ferry-class dock landing ship. The Harper’s Ferry-class is the cargo variant of the Whidbey Island-class. Her mission is to transport Marine personnel, landing craft, vehicles, and cargo; land them ashore using landing craft and helicopters in support of military and humanitarian assistance operations; and support and withdraw them as necessary.



