Hometown: Houston, Texas



How long have you been in this position? One year



How long have you been in the U.S. Army? 15 years



Tell us about your job and what you do: I manage maintenance for tactical and non-tactical vehicles, construction equipment, ground support equipment, weapons, and other military items. I also direct, plan, coordinate, and supervise all phases of maintenance operations, including production control and Class 4 supply operations.



What other positions have you held in the Army? Battalion motor sergeant, motor sergeant, AIT instructor at Fort Lee, Virginia, movement control NCO, assistant commandant for Multi-National Force, mechanic.



You were recently recognized by the Camp Walker USO for your volunteer efforts. What did you receive? The President’s Volunteer Service Award – Gold Medallion, and a letter of congratulations from President Trump.



How many volunteer hours have you logged at the USO? 851 hours



Why do you volunteer at the USO? I volunteer because it is a good way to meet people in the community. I believe it is a good way of staying healthy by having a sense of purpose, positive emotions, and it is fun.



What would you say to those who might be considering volunteering at the USO or elsewhere? Volunteers are always needed. Wherever you go, there are always opportunities to lend a hand. Volunteering can be a very rewarding experience. I encourage anyone considering volunteering, to check out the opportunities in their area. A good place to start would be Army Community Service or the Red Cross. There are other places as well. Like I said, there are always agencies looking for assistance.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 21:43 Story ID: 387593 Location: DAEGU, 27, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade – Personality Spotlight: Sgt. 1st Class Justin Zamora, by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.