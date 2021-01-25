NTAG Southwest to Hold Change of Command Ceremony

SAN DIEGO – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest will hold a change of command ceremony on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11 am PST. Cmdr. David Yoon will relieve Cmdr. Jason Eckhardt as NTAG Southwest’s commanding officer.



In December 2020, under Eckhardt’s leadership, the command transitioned from Navy Recruiting District San Diego to NTAG Southwest. Under the NTAG model, recruiters are assigned to offices within a Talent Acquisition and Onboarding Center (TAOC). NTAG Southwest has three TAOCs – Fleet City, Surf City, and Paradise City.



“It has truly been an honor to lead the team at NTAG Southwest,” said Eckhardt. “Over the past two years, I have seen such tremendous resilience from our staff. We transitioned from an NRD to an NTAG in the middle of a national pandemic – a transition that our recruiters and staff executed flawlessly and with the utmost professionalism.”



Eckhardt’s next duty station will be Commander, Navy Region Southwest, Reserve Component Command, where he will serve as N1.



Established January 1975 as NRD San Diego, NTAG Southwest, encompasses 210,000 square miles covering Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California. Headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, NTAG Southwest has 43 recruiting stations in the tri-state region and employs more than 300 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians.



Due to CDC recommended guidelines and social distancing restrictions, guests and media will not be permitted to attend. The ceremony will be streamed live on NTAG Southwest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ntagsw/live/.



For more information regarding the change of command, please contact NTAG Southwest Public Affairs Officer via email at Carla.burdt@navy.mil or call 619-209-0107.

