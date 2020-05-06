Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New military working K-9, 'Top Dog' handler arrive at Fort Irwin

    New military working K-9, ‘Top Dog’ handler arrive at Fort Irwin

    Photo By Janell Ford | The National Training Center and Fort Irwin's Directorate of Emergency Services, Law

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Story by Janell Ford 

    Garrison Public Affairs

    The National Training Center and Fort Irwin’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Law Enforcement Division has welcomed its newest Military Working Dog (MWD), Uumberto. Uumberto, also known as “Bert,” arrived in Fort Irwin on March 29, 2020.

    He is an almost two-year-old brindle colored Dutch Shepherd, certified Patrol and Explosive Detection Dog. Bert was delivered by his handler, Sgt. Adam Brown. Brown and Bert will begin the training regimen to certify as a team immediately. Upon team certification they will be assigned to the Fort Irwin Police Department kennel where they will begin their career together protecting the Fort Irwin community.

    “We are very proud of Sergeant Brown on his recent accomplishments and have high expectations of MWD Bert,” Chief of Police, Jason Doughty said. “They will be an asset to the department and the Fort Irwin Community.”

    Brown was one of 12 students who completed an 11-week Military Working Dog (MWD) Basic Handlers course at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, this year. He received the Top Dog Award, which is presented to the handler that demonstrates superior MWD/K9 handler abilities and achievements.

    The Military Working Dog (MWD) Basic Handlers course is an 11-week course that provides basic instructions on the application of MWD/K9 utilization and employment capabilities.

    The course includes safety procedures, including dog maintenance, grooming, inspecting health checkpoints, K-9 related diseases, first aid, feeding and watering, medication and veterinary clinic procedures, maintenance of kennel and equipment, obedience, controlled aggression, vehicle patrol, conditions under gunfire, acting as a decoy and conducting a narcotics/explosives search, among other tools.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:35
    Story ID: 387580
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New military working K-9, 'Top Dog' handler arrive at Fort Irwin, by Janell Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

