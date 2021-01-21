Hollywood, MD, receives Guard's help in Vaccinating Marylanders

Photo By 1st Sgt. Mitchell Miller | Maryland Army National Guard members from the 224th Medical Company Area Support work...... read more read more Photo By 1st Sgt. Mitchell Miller | Maryland Army National Guard members from the 224th Medical Company Area Support work alongside St. Mary's Department of Health workers to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to local citizens at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in Hollywood, Maryland, on Jan. 21, 2021. The Maryland National Guard has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 vaccination initiative inoculating the public. Mobile Vaccination Support Teams provide direct support to county health departments, assisting with the acceleration of vaccination efforts. (U.S Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Mitch Miller) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the 224th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, were called to the St. Mary’s Volunteer Fire Department station to assist the St. Mary’s Department of Health in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to registered community members via a drive-thru vaccination event on Jan. 21, 2021.



“St. Mary’s County has really pulled together and teamed up to make a good effort towards this vaccination. I think it’s pretty awesome,” said Katie Wells, St. Mary’s Department of Health operations chief, whose team vaccinated over 5,500 people so far.



The Maryland National Guard is comprised of citizen-soldiers who assist their communities to get through natural disasters and state of emergencies. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has been declared a National Emergency, the implementation of a vaccine is crucial to getting our communities back to normalcy.



“The biggest thing right now is the safety of everybody. We just don’t have enough civilians to be able to do these different things. [The military] is out here to help us” said George McKay Sr., a St. Mary’s county resident.



The vials are guaranteed to have five doses for Pfizer and 10 doses for Moderna, but Katie says they can get an extra dose from most vials allowing them to use over 100% of their supply. The vaccine enrollment system only allows people to register for vaccination based on how many each vial is guaranteed to deliver.



Since they can normally get more out of each vial, when there are open vials and no more registered people, they use a stand-by on-call roster for those looking to get the vaccine but aren’t yet signed up for it. In this way nothing goes to waste.



Katie said that with so many needing to be vaccinated, there is a rise in the requirement for more personnel.



“I definitely think that as we will be doing more vaccinations in the coming days it’s definitely going to help us out because we’ll have more staff available to us,” said Katie. “We will be going to 7 day a week-operations starting after next week, and it will help us to relieve some of our vaccinators from working daily and to just sub in for different spots.”



“I’m excited to be working with the military,” said Carolyn Hutchins, community health nurse vaccinator with St. Mary’s County Health Department. “I came in and saw everyone was here and everybody is doing different positions. I felt supported and I felt like finally the cavalry is here. We’re gonna get some help! Even though we were doing good, they are needed.”



Cadet Nithin Thambu, a member of the 224th MCAS, said, “We are making a big difference. As the National Guard, I think it’s our priority to work with the people who work in the communities and try to make it better. I think they need us here, and we’re here helping them out.”