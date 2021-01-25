TSC Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions Holds Suicide Prevention Vigil

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 24, 2021) Training Support Center Great Lakes students...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 24, 2021) Training Support Center Great Lakes students hold a vigil to increase awareness about suicide prevention January 24. Over 50 Sailors participated in the vigil, organized by TSC Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) Sailors, to remember the 540 service members according to the Department of Defense and 6,000 veterans the Veterans Administration reports lost each year to suicide and as a rallying cry to take care of each other. (U.S. Navy photo by ETSN Michael Garrett) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes (January 24, 2021)— Staff and students from Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes held a vigil to increase awareness about suicide prevention January 24.



Over 50 Sailors participated in the vigil organized by TSC Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) Sailors, some displaying their designed posters, to remember the 540 service members according to the Department of Defense and 6,000 veterans the Veterans Administration reports lost each year to suicide and as a rallying cry to take care of each other.



“The biggest thing we can all do, especially for those who might be suffering, is help them feel like it’s safe to ask for help,” said Electronics Technician Seaman Colton Hughes, vice president of CSADD Great Lakes. “We want our shipmates to know that they will not be judged and we will extend a hand when things get tough.”



This year’s efforts will align with the Navy’s Culture of Excellence approach by highlighting the importance of connectedness in supporting every Sailor, every day and integrating Defense Suicide Prevention Office’s call-to-action, “Connect to Protect.”



Connection helps us grow both personally and professionally. Fostering an open and inclusive environment improves our well-being—whether we’re empowering our shipmates to succeed, deepening our bonds with our friends through humor or expressing empathy with our family members when they’re going through a rough patch. Showing someone you care and respect them can go a long way in helping others feel included and supported.



“I am so proud of our CSADD students taking a significant role in suicide prevention and awareness,” said TSC Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton. “Taking the time to get to know our people can better enable us to notice when something seems off. This can be a signal that a Sailor is in crisis, providing us the opportunity for supportive conversation.”



Anyone who feels they are in need of assistance can contact a Navy chaplain, Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) or medical. Another resource is the Military Crisis Line: call 1-800-273-TALK, press 1; text 838255; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net