Naval District Washington Prepares for Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- Naval installations within the National Capital Region are preparing to participate in the scheduled exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain (CS/SC) 2021, which is set to take place Feb. 1 - 12.



CS/SC21 is an annual, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection (ATFP) exercise. The purpose of the exercise is to ensure the Navy is ready to respond to changing and dynamic anti-terrorism threats.



“I think we continually are improving our ability to test our forces within the ever changing threat environment we are in,” said Sean Sullivan, training and exercise coordinator for Naval District Washington. “We are always looking to improve and regional leadership has been fully supportive in allowing us the ability to find new ways to ensure we are combatting both current and potential future threats to our installations.”



The exercise will be conducted with Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Charlie measures built into the training events to eliminate the spread and transmission of COVID-19 virus.



“We approach these exercises with the understanding that we are in an HPCON Charlie environment and we're going to adapt ourselves in the same way while still trying to fulfill the objectives of the exercises,” said Sullivan.



Citadel Shield takes place the first week and is run by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). The second week, Solid Curtain, is run by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC).



“Everybody comes together for Citadel Shield and Solid Curtain to test their plans,” said Sullivan. “The installations want to get as much value out of this exercise as possible. There's no way it could have happened without everyone's cooperation from the admiral down.. We appreciate everyone's cooperation and when we get through the first two weeks of February, I’m sure we will see how valuable it was.”



Personnel should register for the AtHoc wide area alert network if they have not already done so in order to be aware of force protection conditions and other emergency, environmental, or exercise related impacts on the area. Personnel should also familiarize themselves with their command or tenant command anti-terrorism plan to better know what to expect during the exercise.



