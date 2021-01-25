Michigan expands its COVID-19 Response; MING to mobilize additional troops

Photo By Master Sgt. David Kujawa | U.S. Army Maj. Michelle Hill a nurse with the Michigan National Guard (MING),...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. David Kujawa | U.S. Army Maj. Michelle Hill a nurse with the Michigan National Guard (MING), currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) as an occupational health nurse gives COVID-19 vaccinations to the elderly and frontline health providers in the Genesee County Health Department, set up at the Mt. Morris High School in Mt. Morris, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2021. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa) see less | View Image Page

LANSING, Mich.,—The Michigan National Guard (MING) is expanding its COVID-19 response force for vaccination and testing efforts across the state. Almost 300 additional guard members are being deployed to support this mission.



Beginning Jan. 24, 2021, the MING is scheduled to deploy three additional task forces in order to further assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments. The surge of Soldiers and Airmen will be assigned directly to specific regions of the state including northern Michigan, mid-Michigan, western Michigan and southeast Michigan. The MING is augmenting local health departments, as requested, in administering the vaccination in clinics in their area.



“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is exciting as this allows us to go on the offensive against this ruthless disease,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This will help reduce the risk and safeguard Michiganders during this pandemic.”



Throughout 2020, the men and women of the Michigan National Guard stepped up as trusted professionals time and time again to support their neighbors when called upon.



“As 2021 begins, we are doubling down on our commitment to the safety of Michigan communities by doing everything we can to make this vaccine as accessible as possible,” said Rogers.



The additional fifty COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams (CVTT) will create three additional task forces known as Task Force North, Bronco, and Red Lion. A CVTT is comprised of one medic and two supporting administrative personnel. They will join Task Force Spartan to ensure Michigan health care agencies have the personnel required to deliver the vaccine in their communities. CVTTs will be supporting individual teams in some locations and setting up entire mass vaccination clinics where requested.



“We are here to help the state where asked,” said Rogers. “From the city of Detroit to the far reaches of the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan National Guard will continue to assist our communities in this very important mission.”



Michigan has started Phase 1B of their vaccination plan, which includes those over age 65. As more of the population is eligible for vaccines, the need for additional support administering the doses has increased. As of Jan. 23, 2021 the Michigan National Guard has administered almost 32,000 vaccines to Michiganders.