NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Delivers Contracting Education for Oman Businesses

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Bahrain participated in a webinar hosted by U.S. Embassy Muscat, in partnership with the Oman American Business Center, to provide contracting education on business opportunities with the U.S. Navy in Oman, Jan. 20.



The education included presentations on the contracting process, industry language and terms, and the websites used to register a company and locate business opportunities with the U.S. Navy.



“This was an outstanding opportunity for us,” said Rick Bauer, director of contracts for NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “In addition to NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, several federal agencies participated in the webinar to provide a comprehensive view of opportunities in Oman. It was an excellent exchange with our industry partners in the region.”



The presentation was aimed at increasing awareness of supplies and services the U.S. Navy procures locally, and expanding the competitive vendor base offering in-port ship repair and other services within Oman.



“My office has participated in many types of events to increase awareness and knowledge about working with the U.S. Navy,” said Bauer. “The information provided during these presentations assists local businesses to understand how we award contracts and the registration process requirements to conduct business with the U.S. government, which helps us better support the ships and Sailors deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.”



A few months prior, Bauer presented a similar webinar in Bahrain focused on strengthening the support network of qualified and competitive sources in the region.



“We certainly see the benefit from participating in these industry events,” said Bauer. “Our mission at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is to support the warfighter. Building collaborative relationships with our mission partners and local businesses helps us accomplish that mission by providing the best procurement decisions possible.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services and quality of life support to the Navy and the joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

