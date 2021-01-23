Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Army and Air National Guard Return Home

    Exit the Aircraft

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar | Service members exit a KC-135 Stratotanker in Sioux City Iowa, Jan 23, 2021

    SIOUX CITY , IA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen of the Iowa Air and Army National Guard returned home to Iowa this afternoon after spending a week in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    According to a press release from the Iowa National Guard, the National Guard Bureau requested approximately 265 Soldiers and Airmen from Iowa for the Presidential Inauguration. In addition to the Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, the group consisted of Security Forces and Force Support Squadron Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and from the 132nd Wing in Des Moines.

    For the ride home the 185th ARW provided troop transportation which consisted of three KC-135 Strarotankers. The KC-135s made two trips to Washington D.C. in order to transport the approximately 250 service men and women.

    With the majority of the Guardsmen leaving on the 16th after receiving a short notice to mobilize, the Aircrews of the 185th ARW also expedited the transportation to Washington D.C. and back.

    Major Jen Carlson, the 185th Air Refueling Wing Force Support Squadron Commander, said that a small number of Force Support Squadron Airmen would stay in Washington D.C. another week to help out-process service members but some were able to return home yesterday.

    “This is the 4th consecutive presidential inauguration that our service members have participated in. Our members are always happy to be a part of the historic event and find it to be a good experience,” said Carlson.

