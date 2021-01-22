NIWC Pacific hosts TEAR 3M virtual online event Feb. 23-24

SAN DIEGO — Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific's Battlespace Exploitation of Mixed Reality (BEMR) Lab and National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) San Diego will host the Technical Exchange on Augmented Reality for Military, Maintenance, and 3D Modeling (TEAR 3M). The virtual event will feature more than 90 speakers, virtual booths and demos Feb. 23–24, 2021.



Industry keynote speakers will include Cathy Hackl, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), artificial intelligence and spatial computing author and futurist, and Curtis Hickman, magician as well as cofounder and chief creative officer of The VOID, a collective of immersive VR destinations within and outside the United States. Both speakers are leaders in the world of AR/VR.



Heidi Buck, director of NIWC Pacific’s BEMR Lab, will discuss the Navy’s needs for AR/VR technologies such as:



• AR/VR

• 2D/3D displays

• Mobile displays

• Wearables

• 3D modeling

• Manufacturing

• Installations

• Construction

• Logistics

• Additive manufacturing

• Training

• Maintenance and Repairs



The conference is: free for government and DoD; $49 for academia; and $99 for early bird registration or $149 beginning Feb. 1 for industry. Register for TEAM 3M 2021 at https://sites.google.com/view/tear3m/home to attend or sponsor the event.



For more information on this event or to conduct interviews with subject matter experts, please contact Jim Fallin, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs director, at jim.fallin@navy.mil, or (619) 892-7524.



NIWC Pacific’s mission: To conduct research, development, engineering, and support of integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber, and space systems across all warfighting domains, and to rapidly prototype, conduct test and evaluation, and provide acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering support.

