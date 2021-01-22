Virtual Health is the Way

Virtual Health (VH) visits have been at an all-time high since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Some providers at Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Makalapa, BHC Kaneohe Bay, Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, and Tripler Army Medical Center have been seeing patients via a Virtual Video Visit (V3). A V3 occurs when a provider and patient meet online utilizing video and audio for the appointment. One approved application for a V3 is Adobe Connect.

When a provider determines that a V3 is appropriate for a patient, the patient receives a web link to the online meeting and instructions for accessing the meeting via computer or smartphone/tablet. Enhanced technology and the introduction of V3 into the clinics allows patients to meet with a provider from the comfort of their home.

With any new process, there are 'pros' and 'cons' to it's implementation. Some of the 'pros' of using V3 include, eliminating the need to travel to the clinic to be seen, giving the provider more information visually than a phone call would, and increasing patient satisfaction. The only 'cons' include increased coordination when booking the appointment, patience while getting connected, and the potential for technical difficulties. These are relatively small inconveniences to endure when taking advantage of the luxury of at-home medical care via V3.

There are several on-island military clinic departments and services that offer V3 visits. They include, but are not limited to, Family Medicine, Behavioral Health, Physical Therapy, Endocrine, Speech Pathology and Nutrition.



If you are interested in taking advantage of V3 medical consultations and visits, contact your provider to see if it's right for you.

