Photo Essay: Fort McCoy senior NCO earns Army Meritorious Service Medal

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss presented Master Sgt. Cynthia P. Johnson with an Army Meritorious Service Medal on Jan. 22, 2021, at the garrison headquarters building at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Johnson earned the medal for meritorious service with Fort McCoy Garrison between 2018 and 2021.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
