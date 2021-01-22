Photo Essay: Fort McCoy senior NCO earns Army Meritorious Service Medal

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy senior NCO earns Army Meritorious Service Medal

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss presented Master Sgt. Cynthia P. Johnson with an Army Meritorious Service Medal on Jan. 22, 2021, at the garrison headquarters building at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Johnson earned the medal for meritorious service with Fort McCoy Garrison between 2018 and 2021.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

