Photo Essay: Fort McCoy senior NCO earns Army Meritorious Service Medal

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss presented Master Sgt. Cynthia P. Johnson with an Army Meritorious Service Medal on Jan. 22, 2021, at the garrison headquarters building at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Johnson earned the medal for meritorious service with Fort McCoy Garrison between 2018 and 2021.



