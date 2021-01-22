Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wing Airmen earn competitive ROTC scholarships

    688th Cyberspace Wing Airman earns competitive ROTC scholarship

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Courtesy Story

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Two Airmen of the 688th Cyberspace Wing were selected as 2021 awardees of competitive Air Force ROTC scholarship programs, Jan. 21, 2021.

    The selected Airmen will enroll in Air Force ROTC at their respective universities as cadets and will be full-time college students. Upon graduation and completion of the program, they will commission as second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force.

    Staff Sgt. Edy Melendez of the 26th Network Operation Squadron, was selected for the 2021 Airman Scholarships and Commissioning Program (ASCP).

    “AFROTC will challenge me, giving me another toolset towards becoming a better leader,” said Melendez.

    Melendez will pursue a major in computer networks and cybersecurity.

    The selection board for the ASCP is held once a year. The board utilizes the "whole person" concept to evaluate applicants considering academic performance, commander’s recommendation and the Airman’s duty performance history to determine the applicant's eligibility.

    Airman 1st Class, Jordan Lanier, 68th Network Warfare Squadron, was selected for the Scholarship for Outstanding Airman to ROTC (SOAR).
    “Everything I worked towards since I got to my unit was to achieve my goal of going back to school full time to get my degree and commission,” said Lanier. “It is exciting to get the news of something that you have worked so hard for.”

    Lanier will pursue a major in computer engineering at the University of Texas Arlington.

    The SOAR selection board is also held once a year. SOAR is a commander's program to select top-flight enlisted members for commissioning. Selections are made at the major command level for most Airmen.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 17:24
    Story ID: 387432
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    cybersecurity
    scholarships
    afrotc
    soar
    ascp
    688cw

