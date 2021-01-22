688th Cyberspace Wing Airmen earn competitive ROTC scholarships

Courtesy Photo | Airman 1st Class, Jordan Lanier, 68th Network Warfare Squadron, was selected for the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman 1st Class, Jordan Lanier, 68th Network Warfare Squadron, was selected for the Scholarship for Outstanding Airman to ROTC (SOAR). The SOAR selection board is also held once a year. SOAR is a commander's program to select top-flight enlisted members for commissioning. Selections are made at the major command level for most Airmen. see less | View Image Page

Two Airmen of the 688th Cyberspace Wing were selected as 2021 awardees of competitive Air Force ROTC scholarship programs, Jan. 21, 2021.



The selected Airmen will enroll in Air Force ROTC at their respective universities as cadets and will be full-time college students. Upon graduation and completion of the program, they will commission as second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force.



Staff Sgt. Edy Melendez of the 26th Network Operation Squadron, was selected for the 2021 Airman Scholarships and Commissioning Program (ASCP).



“AFROTC will challenge me, giving me another toolset towards becoming a better leader,” said Melendez.



Melendez will pursue a major in computer networks and cybersecurity.



The selection board for the ASCP is held once a year. The board utilizes the "whole person" concept to evaluate applicants considering academic performance, commander’s recommendation and the Airman’s duty performance history to determine the applicant's eligibility.



Airman 1st Class, Jordan Lanier, 68th Network Warfare Squadron, was selected for the Scholarship for Outstanding Airman to ROTC (SOAR).

“Everything I worked towards since I got to my unit was to achieve my goal of going back to school full time to get my degree and commission,” said Lanier. “It is exciting to get the news of something that you have worked so hard for.”



Lanier will pursue a major in computer engineering at the University of Texas Arlington.



The SOAR selection board is also held once a year. SOAR is a commander's program to select top-flight enlisted members for commissioning. Selections are made at the major command level for most Airmen.