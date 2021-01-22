Submarine Squadron 17 Welcomes New Commodore

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 22, 2021) – Commander, Submarine Squadron 17 (CSS-17) conducted a change of command at Trident Training Facility Bangor, Washington, Jan. 22.



Capt. Chas. McLenithan, from Sanger, California, relieved Capt. Todd Figanbaum, from Davenport, Iowa, to assume the duties and responsibilities as the CSS-17 commodore.



Homeported at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, CSS-17 is responsible for manning, training and equipping seven ballistic-missile submarines (SSBNs) and 14 crews, so they can accomplish strategic, strike and special operation missions.



“The crews and staff that comprise Submarine Squadron 17 are the backbone and majority of our nation’s strategic deterrence,” said Figanbaum. “They are the best the nation has to offer and I will forever be in awe of what an outstanding job they delivered throughout my tour.”



Commander, Submarine Group 9 Rear Adm. Doug Perry spoke about the challenges and responsibilities faced by commanding officers and the legacy they weave.



“A commanding officer’s ability to wield [awesome] power smartly, wisely and in defense of the nation… what that leaves us is a legacy. Todd you’ve done a great job carrying on that legacy,” said Perry. “What is great about today is we celebrate with faith and confidence the next man or woman who comes into the job is going to carry on with the same effort, the same technical competency and the same commitment to the oath they took – defend the nation against all enemies foreign and domestic – the way their predecessor has.”



McLenithan previously served as the operations officer for U.S. Strategic Command’s Joint Force Maritime Component Commander.



“The job our men and women of the Navy’s nuclear deterrent perform daily has no peer in the Department of Defense,” said McLenithan. “Those who choose this calling are truly our nation’s greatest strategic asset and I intend to do everything in my power to preserve the readiness of the single greatest deterrent ever put to sea, the Sailors of our SSBN fleet.”



For more news about CSS-17 and other Commander, Submarine Group 9 subordinate commands and units, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.csp.navy.mil/csg9/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 15:54 Story ID: 387419 Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Hometown: DAVENPORT, IA, US Hometown: SANGER, CA, US Web Views: 44 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Squadron 17 Welcomes New Commodore, by PO1 Andrea Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.