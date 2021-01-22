$57.4 million in additional FY 21 appropriations for area’s water resource infrastructure projects

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, announces its Fiscal Year 2021 Work Plan includes an additional $57.4 million for the civil works program.



Total appropriations for FY21 from all sources are expected to be approximately $166 million.



The plan provides $22 million to initiate construction for the Upper Ohio Navigation Project, which encompasses recapitalization of the Emsworth, Dashields, and Montgomery locks. The funding will allow for more in-depth design analysis, acquisition of real estate, and the ability to solicit and award the first construction contract at the Montgomery Locks, near Monaca, Pennsylvania. The Upper Ohio project will replace the auxiliary locks at the three facilities with the construction of new 110-foot wide by 600-foot long lock chambers.



"This is huge for the region. Our Pittsburgh team is postured and ready to aggressively move forward with the design and construction at Montgomery Locks and Dam, said Col. Andrew "Coby" Short, commander, Pittsburgh District. "Investment in this critical infrastructure will ensure this region remains a vital part of our country's inland navigation system for decades to come."



“The potential shutdown of our inland waterways system because of a failure of our aging system of locks and dams is very real and would be catastrophic,” said Representative Conor Lamb (PA-17). “It is critical that we invest in infrastructure projects to protect our economy and create good jobs. This award is an important first step, and I will continue to work in Washington to ensure that the funding is in place to complete this project.”



The district received $3.3 million in Operations and Maintenance funding to help ensure safe and reliable navigation along the Allegheny and Ohio rivers.



The appropriation includes $1.4 million to complete a significant rehabilitation report for the Pike Island Locks and Dam in Wheeling, West Virginia. The report will assess the Pike Island locks' major components to determine the feasibility and necessity of rehabilitating the locks to keep the facility in effective operating condition.

The work plan identified an additional $750,000 for Allegheny River Lock and Dam 4, located in Natrona, Pennsylvania, to address extensive sinkholes and voids caused by failed underground stormwater drainage pipes that service the surrounding community. The work plan provides funding for pre-construction activities to develop a contract in the future that will permanently redirect stormwater to a new location and restore the Allegheny River Lock and Dam 4 site to stable conditions.



On the Ohio River, funding was also provided to continue ongoing maintenance work at Emsworth Locks and Dam and to initiate design activities and purchase materials for future maintenance work on the main chamber of Montgomery Locks and Dam.



The Shallow Land Disposal Area in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania, will receive $26.5 million to continue activities to prepare for remediation at the 44-acre Parks Township site.



The district also received $5.6 million in funding to support several non-federal sponsors to improve their water and sewer systems through the Environmental Infrastructure Program. Projects funded include:

• A project in Follansbee, West Virginia, under the Section 219 program to upgrade the city's water distribution system to improve efficiency and provide clean water to Follansbee’s 3,000 residents

• A project with the Blacklick Valley Municipal Authority under the Section 313 program to further develop municipal wastewater collection facilities to serve the U.S. Route 422 corridor area of Blacklick Township, Pennsylvania

• A project in North Union Township, Pennsylvania, under the Section 313 program to conduct repairs of sewage lines that are currently leeching into an adjacent stream.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose reservoirs, 42 local flood protection projects and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources, infrastructure and environment.



The district’s additional missions include water supply, emergency response, and regulation of the Clean Water Act. The Corps partners with local communities to assist/improve water supply, sanitary sewer, and storm water infrastructure. During disasters, the district manages the nation’s emergency power contract which provides temporary power to downed critical infrastructure. District personnel deploy overseas to help build, manage, and administer construction of water resource infrastructure projects.



