DAHLGREN, Va. - Dr. John Seel, former Software Senior Scientific and Technical Manager for the Strategic and Computing Systems Department at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), took helm as NSWCDD Warfare Control and Integration Department head Jan. 4, 2021.



“Dr. Seel’s strong software and systems engineering background are a natural fit for the H Department portfolio,” NSWCDD Technical Director John Fiore and Commanding Officer Capt. Stephen ‘Casey’ Plew announced in an email, Nov. 12, 2020.



The reigns were passed from Michael ‘Mike’ Till who held the position since March 2020. Till plans to retire at the end of January after 23 years of supporting the warfighter in various capacities at NSWCDD including leading the Gun Branch and NSWCDD acting technical director. Since the transition in November 2020, Till has been working with Fiore on reinvigorating the future vision for Dahlgren’s range and test and evaluation capabilities.



In an expression of appreciation for Till’s service, Fiore and Plew cited, “extensive contributions across the entirety of the Dahlgren portfolio, and a lasting impact across many of the technical departments.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 14:24 Story ID: 387404 Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC Dahlgren Division Warfare Control and Integration Department Receives New Leadership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.