USACE Buffalo District receives $140.5 million in FY21 Work Plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District received a total of $140,542,000 in the Fiscal Year 2021 Work Plan to complete projects across the District’s area of responsibility. This includes the $34,405,000 the District had already received in the Fiscal Year 2021 President’s Budget.



“The Buffalo District is grateful for the large investment into critical projects that will have a profound impact on the quality of life, environmental health and economic growth across the lower water shed of lakes Erie and Ontario,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, Buffalo District commander.



Additional information regarding the entire Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year 2021 Work Plan can be found here: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Releases Work Plan for Fiscal 2021 Civil Works Appropriations



Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP): Additional $72,850,000 received



State; Project; Work Plan ($) (WP); President’s Budget ($) (PB); Summary of Work to be Accomplished:



Ind., Joslyn Manufacturing & Supply, $1,000,000 WP, $0 PB, Conduct Remedial Investigation (RI) field sampling and begin preparation of RI report.



N.Y., Guterl Specialty Steel, $500,000 WP, $0 PB, Complete the feasibility study and proposed plan. Perform annual groundwater sampling and analysis to detect potential contaminant migration.



N.Y. Niagara Falls Storage Site, $4,600,000 WP, $0 PB, Finalize proposed plan for the Balance of Plant (BOP) Operable Unit (OU) (including groundwater), start the Record of Decision (ROD) drafting process and continue the vicinity properties H-Prime RI Report. Continue contract acquisition planning for the Interim Waste Containment Structure (IWCS) OU remedial design. Continue site security and monitoring controls.



N.Y., Seaway Industrial Park, $15,100,000, $0, Conduct contract acquisition activities for remedial action. Provide project management, stakeholder coordination and outreach actions.



N.Y., Tonawanda Landfill, $650,000 (WP), $0 (PB), Complete Site Close Out Report (SCOR) and plan for future administrative and project file transfer to Department of Energy.



Ohio, Harshaw Chemical Company, $500,000 (WP), $0 (PB), Complete the ROD and continue public outreach activities.



Ohio, Luckey Site, $50,000,000 (WP), $0 (PB), Conduct soils and building remediation activities, fieldwork oversight, and perform annual groundwater sampling, testing and reporting activities. Award task orders to remediate approximately 30,000 cubic yds of contaminated soil and building debris.



Pa., Superior Steel, $500,000 (WP), $0 (BP), Continue RI Report activities, stakeholder coordination and outreach actions.



Construction General: Additional $1,500,000 received

Operations & Maintenance: Additional $31,787,000 received



Project, Work Plan ($), President’s Budget ($), Summary of Additional Work to be Accomplished



Presque Isle, Pa., $1,500,000 (WP), $0 (PB), $1.5M in sand nourishment



Ashtabula Harbor, Ohio, $2,293,000 (WP), $2,293,000 (PB) No change from President’s Budget



Black Rock Channel & Tonawanda Harbor, N.Y., $6,547,000 (WP), $6,547,000 (PB) No change from President’s Budget



Buffalo Harbor, N.Y., $14,708,000 (WP), $1,208,000 (PB), $13.5M will be used to repair the North Breakwater - Phase One.



Cleveland Harbor, Ohio, $23,941,000 (WP), $8,761,000 (PB), Funds will be used for additional dredging activities ($1.13M), maintenance of dredged material disposal facilities for navigation ($3.3M), interim CDF maintenance ($250k) and construction West Breakwater repair ($10.5M).



Conneaut Harbor, Ohio, $911,000 (WP), $911,000 (PB) No change from President’s Budget



Erie Harbor, Pa., $1,618,000 (WP), $1,618,000 (PB) No change from President’s Budget



Fairport Harbor, Ohio, $1,420,000 (WP), $7,000 (PB), $1.413M will be used for dredging, environmental coordination and sediment sampling and analysis.



Huron Harbor, Ohio, $1,323,000 (WP), $1,323,000 (PB) No change from President’s Budget



Lorain Harbor, Ohio, $1,702,000 (WP), $8,000 (PB), $1.694M will be used for dredging, environmental coordination and sediment sampling and analysis.



Mount Morris Dam, N.Y., $3,620,000 (WP), $3,620,000 (PB) No change from President’s Budget



Oswego Harbor, N.Y., $6,000 (WP), $6,000 (PB) No change from President’s Budget



Rochester Harbor, N.Y., $1,300,000 (WP), $1,300,000 (PB) No change from President’s Budget



Sandusky Harbor, Ohio, $1,065,000 (WP), $1,065,000 (PB) No change from President’s Budget



Toledo Harbor, Ohio, $5,738,000 (WP), $5,738,000 (PB) No change from President’s Budget





