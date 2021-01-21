In the spirit of innovation: 18 AF visits the 305th AMW

Photo By Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster | Senior Airman Bailey Eichelberger, 305th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster | Senior Airman Bailey Eichelberger, 305th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, perform a demonstration at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 20, 2020. The 18th Air Force Command Team is visiting the 305th Air Mobility Wing to learn how Airmen contribute to the 18th Air Force airlift and aerial refueling missions. Bibb experienced the 305th AMW’s diverse missions, toured new facilities and developed an understanding on the unique opportunities that come with being positioned at Joint Base MDL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster) see less | View Image Page

The 18th Air Force command team visited Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 20-21.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb, 18th AF commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th AF command chief, visited the 305th Air Mobility Wing to see how Airmen contribute to the warfighter readiness and sustainment mission.



“The 305th Air Mobility Wing is at the core of what we do,” Bibb said. “They embrace both the airlift and the air refueling sides of our mission. One of the things I also love about the ‘Can Do’ Wing is their willingness to experiment with other aspects of our emerging missions of Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen.”



The ‘Can Do’ Wing has strong ties to Gen. Curtis Lemay who was known for his leadership and innovative spirit. Bibb believed that the same innovative spirit still lives within the 305th AMW today.



“Today I saw the ‘Can Do’ spirit of the entire wing,” Bibb said. “There's an energy here at JB MDL that is unmatched. The willingness to experiment was evident in almost every Airman we met. With technology at their fingertips, Airmen continue to push boundaries with new ideas that make our forces stronger, faster and more agile than ever before. Now, more than ever, it’s important that we allow our Airmen to be innovative.”



While highlighting the advanced capabilities of Airmen, Bibb expressed his confidence in their ability to overcome challenges as the KC-10 Extender divestment occurs throughout the year.



“First, I want to thank the Airmen who have worked and continue to work on the KC-10 Extender for nearly four decades,” Bibb said. “It’s been such a strong asset to our service and has truly enabled our nation’s global reach and mobility. So now, as we prepare for the arrival of the KC-46, we are actively working to accelerate training and simulation related to the new aircraft. This will best posture our Airmen to ensure that same amount of pride, commitment and mission success. I have no doubt this Wing will be ready to conduct global reach missions for years to come.”



Before concluding the visit, Bibb shared his and Bickley’s excitement of the accomplishments of the 305th AMW.



“It’s always a great opportunity to visit the Wing and meet the Airmen who are making our mission happen,” Bibb said. “It was great to witness firsthand the level of professionalism, commitment and dedication of our Airmen and the way they approach each day and mission.”