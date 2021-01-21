VX-9 Holds Aerial Change of Command

CHINA LAKE, California- Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9) held an aerial change of command ceremony above Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Jan. 21.



During the change of command event, Capt. William McCombs assumed all duties and responsibilities as the Commanding Officer of VX-9 from Capt. Jesse Hilliker.



Hilliker assumed command in 2018 and since then he has led over 350 officers and enlisted personnel through a variety of events including earthquakes, fires and a pandemic.



“Your focus, your energy, your fortitude and your resilience have been an amazing reward for me the last four and a half years. I thank every one of you for your efforts to overcome our challenges and get this squadron to where it is today,” he said.



Hilliker is a Silver Creek, NY native and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. In 2003, he graduated the Empire Test Pilot School in the United Kingdom. In 2006, he earned a Master of Science degree in Aviation Systems from the University of Tennessee Space Institute and in 2012; he graduated from the Naval War College in Newport, RI with a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies.



Capt. Hilliker's personal awards include the Strike Flight Air Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal. He has logged more than 3000 flight hours and 600 arrested landings in 33 different aircraft, including over 2700 flight hours in the F/A-18.



Hilliker had this to say about his time at VX-9, “It has been the honor of my 24 years of naval service to serve with you and to lead the squadron. I am proud to be a Vampire.”



“Now I approach the time where I am going to step back from VX-9 and I am going to make way for a trusted naval warrior of the highest caliber to lead the squadron forward,” said Hilliker in regards to McCombs. “He is trained and ready to lead you forward and I leave knowing that you are in the best of hands.”



Captain William McCombs is a native of Concord, CA. He is a 1996 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He was designated a Naval Flight Officer in 1998. He holds a Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA and is a graduate of U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, Class 126.



McCombs’ operational tours at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Washington include Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, VAQ-135, and VAQ-132, where he served as the Executive and Commanding Officer. He flew in Operations ALLIED FORCE, NORTHERN WATCH, SOUTHERN WATCH, ENDURING FREEDOM, and IRAQI FREEDOM.



“I’m super excited to take over from Captain Hilliker. He’s done a great job. It was a pleasure to work with him,” said McCombs. “The Vampires do awesome things every day and it is an honor and a privilege to be in this position where I can help Vampires and VX-9 continue operational tests that support the fleet.”



McCombs also served as Chief Operational Test Director for VX-9 before assuming the duties as VX-9’s 40th Commanding Officer.



“There’s a lot of uncertainties and challenges that we’re facing in terms of what VX-9 is going look like in the future and also with COVID-19. We’re going to work together and come up with solutions to continue to support the fleet,” said McCombs. “I’m excited to take on the mission of operational tests with Vampires everywhere.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 18:22 Story ID: 387341 Location: RIDGECREST, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VX-9 Holds Aerial Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.