DEVCOM Aviation, Missile Center welcomes new director

Courtesy Photo | Jeffrey Langhout is the new U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jeffrey Langhout is the new U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center director. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Under the guidance of a new leader, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center will continue to deliver what the Army has come to expect from the Warfighter-focused valued team of world leaders in aviation and missile technologies and life cycle engineering – excellence.



“We’re supposed to be the smart scientists and engineers that provide the very best data and analysis to our customers,” said DEVCOM Aviation & Missile Center Director Jeff Langhout. “We’re the aviation and missile science and technology experts for the Army. We have got to excel in that role.”



Langhout assumed the duties of DEVCOM AvMC director Jan. 17. In service to the Army team, Langhout and AvMC will remain focused on modernization for the aviation and missile portfolio in support of our Cross Functional Teams, lifecycle engineering support to the program executive offices and Missile Defense Agency, sustaining engineering support to the U.S. Army Aviation & Missile Command, and growing and developing talent to support those missions.



“We’re here to solve the Army’s problems, and we must be the people to do that,” Langhout said. “As part of the Army team, our focus will always be on what is best for the Warfighter.”



A longtime Huntsvillian, Langhout is excited to return to the Tennessee Valley after serving as the director of the DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center in Warren, Michigan. He began his civil service career in April 1986, and was appointed to the Senior Executive Service in April 2013. From April 2013 to October 2018 he served in a variety of leadership roles at AvMC.



“It’s good to be home,” Langhout said. “I’m intensely proud of what I’ve been watching you do over the last couple years. I obviously have a historical knowledge of what you’re capable of, and I’m very honored to get to be part of this family again.”



--

The DEVCOM Aviation & Missile Center, headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the Army’s research and development focal point for advanced technology in aviation and missile systems. It is part of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), a major subordinate command of the U.S. Army Futures Command. AvMC is responsible for delivering collaborative and innovative aviation and missile capabilities for responsive and cost-effective research, development and life cycle engineering solutions, as required by the Army’s strategic priorities and support to its Cross-Functional Teams.