Lodge staff works to make Robins ‘home away from home’ for Airmen, visitors

Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lucia Franklin, Pine Oaks Lodging housekeeping...... read more read more Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lucia Franklin, Pine Oaks Lodging housekeeping attendant, vacuums a hall during her rounds at a Temporary Lodging building at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 2, 2020. Franklin is one of 57 people on staff working to meet the needs of incoming and outgoing Robins personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson) see less | View Image Page

“Lodging is a crucial service we provide for Robins personnel,” said Master Sgt. Bridget Strub, 78th Force Support Squadron, Sustainment Services flight superintendent. “It provides us the ability to house those visiting on temporary duty assignment or our personnel going through the Permanent Change of Station process.”



Pine Oaks Lodging is among the hundreds of Department of Defense facilities in the United States and around the world. These government-owned and operated lodges are located on or near U.S. military installations.



The lodge has 200 units and offers two types of accommodations through the Robins Air Force Inn and the Temporary Living Facility.



“We are a full-service, mid-level hotel property under Air Force Inns. With our total room inventory, we are the largest hotel in central Georgia,” said Kenna Brantley, Pine Oaks assistant lodging manager. “We are both an extended stay and regular stay property comparable to what commercial hotels offer.”



Staff Sgt. Riley Allen, a K-9 handler with the 78th Security Forces Squadron, recently stayed at the inn after returning from an overseas deployment.



“I needed a place to stay until my off-base housing was ready,” said Allen. “It was a good stay. I liked the large room and just appreciated having a roof over my head.”



Some of the standard amenities offered through Pine Oaks lodging include - micro fridges, 40 inch TVs, DVD players, and in-room safes. The family units have full sized kitchens and service animal accommodations.



“We are pet-friendly in 20% of our family quarters and the inn accommodates service animals in all rooms,” said Brantley. “Our room capacity greatly exceeds the size of off base hotels. Plus, the safety and security of being on a military installation can give guests a peace of mind.”



According to the DOD Center for Travel Excellence, lodges are available to service members, veterans with a service-connected disability, retirees, and their family members on a space-available basis.



Brantley added all DOD personnel, including contractors, are also eligible to use lodge facilities.



“Our goal for the year ahead is to continue to improve our operations and customer service,” she said. “We take ownership of your stay and constantly look for ways to improve guest’s stay.”



In response to COVID-19, the lodge management has implemented additional steps to enhance safety.



All rooms are sanitized with a disinfectant fogger before guests, arrive as well as TLF playground equipment and staff vehicles.



“Lodging has its own housekeeping crew that keeps the rooms clean. They do an awesome job trying to make this home away from home for the guests,” said Strub.



To learn more about space available lodging, go to https://www.defensetravel.dod.mil/.



Story originally posted to the Robins Air Force Base website Jan. 12, 2021, and may be found at https://www.robins.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2468263/lodge-staff-works-to-make-robins-home-away-from-home-for-airmen-visitors/