“Brothers” in Arms: Serving at the Capitol

Two Oklahoma Army National Guard Citizen-Soldiers are serving together in our Nation’s Capitol as both figurative and literal “brothers in arms.”



Sgt. Kade Silvers and Sgt. Corbin Silvers, both from Enid, Oklahoma, are brothers who have taken time away from their civilian employers to serve with the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and help preserve the integrity of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.



Both brothers have taken an oath to serve as Special Police and are assigned to protect the Capitol from any disturbance aimed at deterring the inauguration or causing disruption.



Kade Silvers enlisted as a combat engineer in the Oklahoma National Guard six years ago out of a “sense of patriotism.” Korbin Silvers joined two years after Kade, attributing his brother’s service as the reason for joining the National Guard.



Korbin, a firefighter, and Kade, a mechanic with John Deer, took leave from their civilian careers to be part of the historic National Guard support for the Inauguration and, for the first time since both brothers put on the uniform, are deployed alongside each other.



Carol Manning, Kade and Korbin’s mother, has a great sense of pride for her sons.



When asked about how she felt about having both of her sons serve in the Army National Guard, she stated, “It was not my first choice for them but I could not be more proud of the young men they have become.”



She is definitely anxious for their return home though.



“This is stressful because of the possibility of both of them being placed in harms way,” Manning said, adding her concern also stems from becoming a new grandmother as Kade left his five-month old son at home while he serves at the Capitol.



The Silvers’ family history of service to their country runs deep. They have a grandfather and great-grandfather, both of whom served in the Army. Perhaps, in the future, the Silvers will have a fourth generation soldier in the family.

