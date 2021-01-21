Northwestern Water & Sewer District Receives Section 594 Assistance from USACE for the Sugar Ridge/Mercer Road Sanitary Sewer Project

Buffalo, NY— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, entered into an agreement in December 2020 with the Northwestern Water & Sewer District to provide almost $1 Million assistance toward the total costs of sanitary sewer upgrades in the Sugar Ridge/Mercer Road area of Wood County in northwest Ohio.



The new wastewater collection system will protect surface water quality and address unsanitary conditions attributed to aging residential septic systems.



The project will consist of installing low pressure sewer grinder pumps and 4-inch, 3-inch, 2-inch, and 1.5-inch force main pipe with air release valves along Sugar Ridge Road, Mercer Road, Long Street and Gregory Street in the Sugar Ridge/Mercer Road area of Center and Middleton Townships, Wood County, Ohio.



Flows collected from this area will be piped westward along Sugar Ridge Road and connect to an existing 10-inch force main located on State Route 25. This existing force main connects to the City of Bowling Green sewer system with treatment accomplished at Bowling Green's Wastewater Treatment plant.



“The Corps of Engineers is supporting significant work by the Northwestern Water and Sewer District to improve our communities, and I am especially proud of their work in northwest Ohio to build sanitary sewers in Sugar Ridge,” said Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5). “The work in Sugar Ridge will connect about 50 homes to public wastewater facilities, that previously relied on individual septic tanks.”



“We anticipate construction of this new sanitary sewer collection system can be completed by the end of 2022 and that it will have significant positive impacts on surface water quality,” said Jerry Greiner, president of the Northwestern Water & Sewer District. “The goal is to prevent contaminant discharges to existing drainage tiles or roadside ditches that can eventually reach the surrounding creeks.”



“The Buffalo District is delighted to partner with the Northwestern Water & Sewer District in making priority infrastructure improvements that will protect the environment,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, Buffalo District commander.



The Section 594 reimbursements to the Northwestern Water & Sewer District will be supplemented by other sources of financing as necessary to cover the entire cost of the project.



Congress passed the Water Resources Development Act of 1999 (Public Law 106-53), Section 594 to help alleviate environmental infrastructure problems throughout the state of Ohio. The Section 594 authority allows USACE to reimburse 75% of the eligible design and/or construction costs up to the funding limit.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 13:50 Story ID: 387313 Location: WOOD COUNTY, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northwestern Water & Sewer District Receives Section 594 Assistance from USACE for the Sugar Ridge/Mercer Road Sanitary Sewer Project, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.