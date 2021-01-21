USACE Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2021 includes $62.6M for Chicago District

Photo By Patrick Bray | For the first time in more than a year the primary gate at Lockport Lock and Dam in...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Bray | For the first time in more than a year the primary gate at Lockport Lock and Dam in Lockport, Illinois, can raise and lower as intended as seen in this image from Jan. 15, 2021. The lock will receive $2.9M in funding for emergency gate replacement through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fiscal Year 2021 Work Plan. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released) see less | View Image Page

CHICAGO - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivered to Congress its Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) Work Plan for the Army Civil Works program on January 19, 2021.



Of the appropriations provided for the Army Civil Works program, $7.3 billion is appropriated in five accounts: Investigations; Construction; Operation and Maintenance (O&M); Mississippi River and Tributaries; and the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP).



All in all, the Work Plan provides $62.6M in funding for the Chicago District. Combined with the President’s Budget the Chicago District anticipates another large program this year estimated at more than $200M.



“This work plan is great news for Chicagoland, Northwest Indiana, Eastern Wisconsin and all of our partners in this region. It ensures that USACE will have the resources to carry out vital missions funded through the rest of this fiscal year,” said Col. Paul B. Culberson, Commander and District Engineer of the USACE Chicago District.



Investigations Account: $285,000

• Great Lakes Mississippi River Interbasin Study (GLMRIS) $285,000

Construction Account: $11.7M

• WRDA Section 219 Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure, Indiana, $8M

• WRDA Section 219 Cook County Environmental Infrastructure, Illinois, $2M

• WRDA Section 1122 Illinois Beach $1.7M

O&M Account: $50.6M

• Chicago Harbor $20.23M

• Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal Dispersal Barriers $14.28M

• Waukegan Harbor, Illinois, $3.3M

• Illinois Waterway $2.9M

• Kenosha Harbor, Wisconsin, $3M

• Kewaunee Harbor, Wisconsin, $600,000

• Milwaukee Harbor, Wisconsin, $400,000

• Port Washington Harbor, Wisconsin, $3.95M

• Sheboygan Harbor, Wisconsin, $1.5M

• Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, $350,000

GLMRIS funding will provide program management of this USACE study, which presents options and technologies for the prevention of aquatic nuisance species movement between the Great Lakes and Mississippi River basins through aquatic connections.



In addition, the USACE Rock Island District received $3.8M for GLMRIS-Brandon Road for initial design of a barrier system at Brandon Road Lock and Dam to prevent invasive Asian Carp movement. The design will include an electric barrier, underwater sound, an air bubble curtain and a flushing lock in a newly engineered channel.



The Calumet Region and Cook County Environmental Infrastructure funding will go towards the development of wastewater treatment and related facilities and water supply, treatment and distribution facilities for local communities in Northwest Indiana and Cook County under the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) 1992, Section 219.



The Illinois Beach Section 1122 will complete beneficial use of dredged material at six public parks and beaches at the coastal communities of Evanston, Glencoe, Lake Bluff, and North Chicago. This pilot program was established under WRDA 2016, Section 1122, which requires USACE to recommend 10 projects for the beneficial use of dredged material. Under this program, the materials dredged from Waukegan Harbor will be used to provide public beach protection to these communities.



O&M funding will continue operations and maintenance at federal harbors and USACE locks and dams to include emergency gate replacement at Lockport Lock, lock chamber repairs at the Chicago Harbor and Lock, and to supply and install equipment for the second electrode array at the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal Dispersal Barrier.



Waukegan Harbor will receive funding for breakwater repairs and dredging.



In Wisconsin, O&M funding will complete breakwater repairs at Sheboygan and Port Washington Harbors; complete phase one of breakwater repairs at Kenosha Harbor; design for repairs to the breakwater at Milwaukee Harbor; and engineering and design for repairs to a breakwater at Sturgeon Bay. Additionally, O&M funding will cover cost of demolition and grounds maintenance at the USACE office at Kewaunee Harbor.



Last year the Chicago District grew from about 4,000 square miles to about 31,500 square miles, expanding its project and mission portfolio as USACE adjusted its Civil Works boundaries within the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division.



On December 27, 2020, President Trump signed into law the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, Public Law 116-260, of which Division D is the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2021.



The Army Civil Works program includes funds for the planning, design, construction, and operation and maintenance of water resources projects, with a focus on the highest performing work within the three main Civil Works mission areas: commercial navigation, flood and storm damage reduction, and aquatic ecosystem restoration. It also funds programs that contribute to the protection of the nation’s waters and wetlands; and emergency preparedness and training to respond to natural disasters.



The Work Plan identifies the projects, programs, and activities within the Civil Works program that will receive the FY 2021 funding and how much each will receive.



The Work Plan listing the amounts provided to various programs, projects and activities for each of the five appropriations accounts can be found at: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/.



The Chicago District is responsible for water resources development in the Chicago metropolitan area, upper Illinois River watershed, Lake Michigan watershed in Wisconsin, and the upper Wabash River watershed in Indiana. The district delivers vital engineering services through flood and coastal storm risk management, navigation, aquatic ecosystem restoration, regulatory, emergency management, recreation, and interagency support services.