NUWC Division Newport selects new activity chief information officer

NEWPORT, R.I. — Steven J. Masterson was recently selected as the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s activity chief information officer (ACIO) and manager of the ACIO/Information Technology Division in the Corporate Operations Department.



Masterson, a resident of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, who has 19 years of service at Division Newport, previously served as the Undersea Warfare (USW) Combat Systems Department cybersecurity technical project manager from 2017 to 2019 and as the Information Security and Facilities Engineering branch manager. In addition, he worked as branch manager of Fleet Installation and Facilities Management, as well as the technical project manager of the USW Combat Systems Department, overseeing the department’s Service Cost Center, facilities and laboratory operations.



Masterson has held multiple systems engineering roles for the Submarine Warfare Federated Tactical Systems and Tomahawk Land Attack Missile programs, and his responsibilities in these areas included requirements development, system integration, test and evaluation, and in-service engineering support. In 2014, Masterson was the project manager responsible for the development and launching of the Division Newport’s Rapid Innovation Center. Most recently, he served as the deputy department head of the Sonar and Sensors Department.



Masterson received a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and Master of Business Administration, both from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island. He holds multiple graduate certificates in the areas of cybersecurity and model-based systems engineering and has credentials as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional.



Masterson is replacing Rebecca Chhim, who was recently appointed director of Cybersecurity Undersea Warfare (USW) Combat System Integration for Submarines and USW Systems. [link- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/Article-View/Article/2448670/nuwc-division-newport-selects-new-director-of-cybersecurity-for-undersea-warfare/]



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

