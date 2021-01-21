Hessen state government extends measures

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 20 JAN 2020

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations



Measures extended



Hessen Minister President Bouffier, Health Minister Klose and Economy Minister Al-Wazir talk about the decisions of the state cabinet:



Today, the Hessen state government discussed the results of yesterday's federal conference in a cabinet meeting and took appropriate decisions. "The measures taken so far have worked, but the number of new infections is still too high. We must not let up now and will therefore extend the existing measures until 14 February 2021," said Hessen's Minister President Volker Bouffier, Health Minister Kai Klose and Economy Minister Tarek Al-Wazir after the cabinet meeting. In particular, the spread of the new variant of the virus from the UK, which scientists consider to be more contagious than the original virus, must be stopped. "Our basic goal remains to reduce contacts as much as possible and thus further reduce infections. This is the only way that health departments have a chance to be able to track contacts again. We need to avoid a third wave so that our health system does not get overwhelmed," Bouffier said.



The existing contact restrictions and regulations will remain in place and will be extended until 14 February. Starting 23 January, the following will also apply:



Extended mask duty in public transport, shops and religious services:



The recommended minimum distances cannot always be safely adhered to when travelling by bus and train as well as when shopping. Therefore, medical masks will have to be worn in both locations in the future. In addition to FFP2 masks, this also includes surgical masks. These masks better protect against the transmission of the virus than simple everyday masks.



Medical masks must also be worn during church services. The obligation also applies while seated, even though a minimum distance of 1.5 meters must still be kept there. Despite the obligation to wear masks, communal singing remains forbidden.



The state will also provide 1 million medical masks to the Hessen “Tafeln” so that they can distribute them to people in need.



Schools and childcare:



The Hessen regulations on schools and childcare remain in place. Students up to grade 6 should stay away from schools wherever possible. (Currently, less than 20 percent of these students are in school) From grade 7 onwards, distance lessons are available with the exception of senior graduation classes. Class exams will generally not given.



The same applies to daycare centers/Kindergartens: parents should take care of their children at home wherever possible. It is still allowed for up to three families to join together as care communities and take over childcare alternately.



In order to make it easier for parents to take care of their children at home, the Child Health Benefit was extended this week. As a result, every parent is entitled to take care of their own child at home for 20 days (previously: 10 days) and receive child benefits. This usually corresponds to 90 percent of the lost net salary. The claim applies not only in the case of the child's illness, but also when daycare centers/Kindergartens and schools are only open to a limited extent and parents therefore have a care problem.



If the infection situation worsens in the coming weeks, further restrictions and closures are possible.



Home office:



In order to further reduce social contacts, work in the home office is also to be expanded in Hessen. Hessen strongly supports the decision of the Federal Chancellor's video conference with the heads of the governments of the German states. The state administration will also increase efforts to further increase home office where possible.



Additional protection of senior citizens’ and nursing homes:



Visitors are only allowed to enter senior citizens’ and nursing homes if they have a current negative Corona test.



Stricter quarantine regulation for arrivals from Corona virus mutation areas:



Anyone who enters Hessen from a coronavirus variant/mutation area must go immediately into quarantine. Testing to end the quarantine is possible after five days at the earliest. Exceptions are made only for persons who are transporting goods or other persons across borders or who are urgently needed to maintain health care and who have stayed there for less than 72 hours. Even a corona vaccination or recovery from the disease does not exempt from the quarantine obligation. Areas with a coronavirus variant/mutation currently include the UK and South Africa in particular, where the mutated version of the virus has increased.



Prohibition of alcohol in public:



It remains forbidden to drink alcohol in busy public areas. The appropriate places and facilities will be determined on site.



Restriction of busy excursion destinations:



Starting with an incidence of 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past 7 days, counties or cities must block tourist destinations by appropriate measures, for example, by blocking parking lots or prohibiting entry to the excursion destinations. The previous 15 km radius control is no longer applicable.



These closures and night-curfews should be considered even if a reduction in the 7-day incidence to 50 new infections by mid-February is not realistic in any other way.



Bouffier concluded: "We are aware that the last few weeks have been tough and very challenging for many people and that the coming weeks will not be any easier. But the measures we are taking now and that we must now adhere to will help us to slowly and gradually make more things possible again."



All regulations and FAQs at corona.hessen.de



Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/massnahmen-weiter-verlaengert