Protecting the force. One shot at a time.

Photo By Sgt. Jeremy Laboy | U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jeremy Laboy | U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the naval hospital on Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2021. While the COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary, all beneficiaries and Marine Corps personnel are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated to protect their health and their community. Vaccines are being administered in a phased approach, prioritizing healthcare workers and first responders, as well as mission critical and deploying personnel. Vaccination distribution prioritization within DOD, and the Marine Corps, will be consistent with data-driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice social distancing, regularly wash their hands, and follow restriction of movement guidelines to maintain the safety of others as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

2020 was an arduous year for societies across the globe. With the effect of the coronavirus, the United States of America was forced to answer a simple question: what are your priorities as a society? The answer was clear from the beginning: our top priority is the community. From wearing masks and socially distancing to mass business shutdowns and avoiding holiday get-togethers, Americans across the country opted to protect the vulnerable members of the community at the risk of their daily comforts.



The idea of community is not foreign to servicemembers. Every serviceman and servicewoman who swears into the United States military does so for the opportunity to serve their country. These uniformed personnel pride themselves on doing so to the fullest of their abilities, so it is no surprise that many have opted to take the COVID-19 Vaccine.



“Most people join the Marine Corps to do something that’s more important than just an individual, and getting a vaccine that will help everybody, I would say, is a good part of that,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Peck, physical security chief, Provost Marshall’s Office, Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West Camp Pendleton.



Certain units of MCIWest Camp Pendleton have been given the chance to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine to both their uniformed and civilian members. More and more units will receive the same chance as the installation moves through the different vaccine distribution phases.



The distribution phases were developed by the Center for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee of Immunizations Practices based on risk of exposure (medical personnel), impact (critical infrastructure) and at-risk populations.



“When they offered it to us, I was like…I want it, but I don’t know anything about it. I’m totally into research. So, I said no because I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” said a civilian employee based on Camp Pendleton.



It is understandable that some of the uniformed and civilian members of the installation were hesitant at first to receive the vaccine. After all, this same hesitancy is echoed throughout the country. However, as information about the vaccine is becoming more and more accessible and is being shared across multiple platforms, this hesitancy seems to be dissipating as the safety of the vaccine is becoming more widely understood.



“When it rolled around again, I was like, ‘yes!’ ‘Cause I was able to do my research and read about it and learn more about the EUA,” said that same civilian employee.



An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is a pre-licensure status for a drug or vaccine that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in situations where there is good scientific reason to believe that a product is safe and likely to prevent disease. These vaccines may be authorized for emergency use under specific circumstances and offered on a voluntary basis, though it is highly encouraged for priority populations.



The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was only made available after it had demonstrated itself to be safe and effective in large phase-three clinical trials, had been authorized by the FDA under the EUA, and had been manufactured and distributed safely and securely.



Under a voluntary EUA, personnel may not be compelled to accept the vaccine and commands cannot impose punitive or administrative measures against individuals who exercise the right to decline the vaccine.



“There was no pressure one way or the other. They said that this was an opportunity and if you would like to do it then cool…there was no pressure either way,” said the civilian employee.



Much of the leadership across Marine Corps Installations West – Camp Pendleton have already volunteered to take the vaccine. U.S. Marines Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, and Sgt. Maj. Matthew Hackett, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations West, both received their first dose of the vaccine on Jan. 12, 2021.



U.S. Marines Lt. Col. William Chronister, executive officer of Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and Sgt Maj. Hector Ortiz, the sergeant major of Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, were some of the two individuals to first receive the vaccine when it was made available.



“Information was pushed out that [the vaccine] was available that it was voluntary, but that [email] also included the individuals in leadership that were opting into it. So, I think that helps. I think it was good on them to show that not only were they willing to do it, but that they were willing to put their names out there,” said Peck.



“I know a lot of people that have gotten [the vaccine], some friends and acquaintances that are working the medical field that were able to get it,” said Peck while explaining why he went from originally opting out of the vaccine to volunteering to receive it.



When asked if it was both his research as well as the influence of friends that impacted his decision, he said, “I think there were a lot of reasons that made me feel more comfortable with getting it done. I think it was both. The influence definitely made me do more research. Both lead me to change my mind.”



The specifics of his research were also a determining factor for him, referring to the fact that he learned that the vaccine does not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. No recipient can, therefore, contract COVID-19 from receiving the vaccine. Instead, the idea is to teach the body how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19.



Pfizer-BioNTech is an mRNA vaccine. It is designed to teach the body’s cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response. It works with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease, so that it can learn how to protect against future infection. This immune response and antibody production protect recipients of the vaccine from becoming infected if the real virus enters their bodies.



Given this process, it is normal that once a recipient has received the vaccine that they experience flu-like symptoms such as aches, headaches, and fever. This is a sign that the body is creating antibodies to protect from COVID-19.



The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine consists of two doses. These two doses should be taken three weeks, or 21 days, apart. The second dose is administered within a grace period of less than or equal to four days from the recommended date. However, doses administered earlier than that do not need to be repeated. The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, although there is no maximum interval between the first and second dose.



The vaccine may be effective in protecting previously infected individuals, so it is important for a recipient to volunteer to receive the vaccine when if it is offered to them, even if they have already had COVID-19.



“I think what the main thing for me was that the known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risk to me personally…I have a family and I work in public service. I handle hundreds of people’s ID’s a week, so I am definitely in a risky job,” said the civilian employee.



Everyone aboard the installation must continue to wear their face covering and practice social distancing to further mitigate the spread of disease.



“…it protects other people too, I’m not just protecting myself,” said one civilian employee.



Although the arduous 2020 is behind us now, protecting our community while maintaining mission readiness will continue to be Camp Pendleton’s priority. Every member of this community must continue to take prudent measures to limit COVID-19's spread, while also ensuring our Marines and sailors are ready to defend the nation.



Every individual is encouraged to conduct their own research on the vaccine through accredited websites such as https://health.mil/About-MHS/MHS-Toolkits/COVID-19-Vaccine-toolkit, https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/index.html, and https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/Unit-Home/COVID-19/.