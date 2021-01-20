Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General visits MEDCoE

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Lt. Gen. James Rainey, Commanding General, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center (CAC) and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas was hosted for a command visit to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 19-20 January 2021.



In a visit planners described as “battlefield circulation,” Rainey met with key MEDCoE leaders, received an update brief on Army Medicine in Large Scale Combat Operations and conducted leader professional development (LPD) sessions with unit command teams and Medical Captains Career Course students.



Previously aligned under the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), MEDCoE realigned from MEDCOM to the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) with operational control under the CAC that began on October 19, 2018 and was complete effective October 2, 2019. MEDCoE is one of the 10 center of excellence under CAC and TRADOC to include Aviation, Fires, Cyber and Intelligence.



Before the first LPD session Rainey, who has been in command since December 2019, recognized several Soldiers and civilians who were nominated by the command for excellence. He began the session by thanking attendees for their service and noted that less than one percent of Americans have volunteered to serve something greater than themselves as they all have through their military service. Rainey explained that, if those who serve are the best America has to offer then those he is being asked to recognize for excellence must be truly outstanding.



“That is why I never miss a chance to recognize excellence,” explained Rainey. “You are really in the presence of greatness when you talk about the best of this group of people who are willing to serve their country.”



CAC is the US Army's lead organization for several modernization initiatives to include managing the Army Leader Development and Army Profession Programs. During the LPD discussion with MEDCoE company, battalion and brigade command teams Rainey offered many words of wisdom but also said simply, “Leaders should focus on doing well personally and developing others.”



For more information on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center visit https://usacac.army.mil/.

