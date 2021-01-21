Navy Awards $30 Million Contract for Environmental Compliance Services at Joint Region Marianas

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas awarded Jan. 20, a $30 million indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to Sundance-EA Associates II of Pocatello, Idaho, for environmental compliance services at Joint Region Marianas (JRM).



The work to be performed is the full range of environmental compliance activities for JRM installations, tenant commands, facilities and operations. The IDIQ will support NAVFAC Marianas’ effort to ensure the Navy maintains compliance with all applicable environmental federal, U.S. territory, and local statutes, and with Department of Defense (DoD) and Navy policies, permits, instructions, and guidance.



“Environmental compliance is a vital component of our mission in support of JRM and all DoD activities on island,” said NAVFAC Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Liberatore. “This contract award is a representation of the hard work and dedication of our contracting and environmental team in ensuring we meet critical Navy requirements that allow us to continue supporting the warfighter, while maintaining good environmental stewardship.”



This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website. Fiscal 2021 Operation and Maintenance, Navy (O&M, N) funding was obligated to award the initial task order at $1,447,016 for mobilization and base year period recurring work at all supported components and tenant commands under JRM. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months.

