    1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division testing the Squad Designated Marksman Rifle.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Solomon Abanda 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    FORT BRAGG, NC- Paratroopers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division were among some of the first Paratrooper who got to test the new Heckler & Koch M110A1 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle (SDMR), which was recently fielded to every infantry battalion within 1BCT on Fort Bragg NC, Jan. 19, 2021.
    In April 2016, Heckler & Koch confirmed that a lighter version of the had won the U.S. Army's Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System contract to replace the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System under the name of M110A1. (armyrecognition.com)
    The SDMR is a gas-operated rifle that uses a 7.62×51mm, 6.5mm cartridge with a length of 1,029 mm, a fully retracted buttstock. It has 10 to 20-round translucent polymer box magazines and a 16.3-inch barrel.
    “The SDMR has a 7.62 platform that will enable Paratrooper to engage targets from 300 to 600 meters. Said Company Commander Capt. Zachary stark. “This will increase the lethality of Paratroopers on a large scale.”

