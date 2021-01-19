1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division testing the Squad Designated Marksman Rifle.

FORT BRAGG, NC- Paratroopers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division were among some of the first Paratrooper who got to test the new Heckler & Koch M110A1 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle (SDMR), which was recently fielded to every infantry battalion within 1BCT on Fort Bragg NC, Jan. 19, 2021.
In April 2016, Heckler & Koch confirmed that a lighter version of the had won the U.S. Army's Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System contract to replace the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System under the name of M110A1. (armyrecognition.com)
The SDMR is a gas-operated rifle that uses a 7.62×51mm, 6.5mm cartridge with a length of 1,029 mm, a fully retracted buttstock. It has 10 to 20-round translucent polymer box magazines and a 16.3-inch barrel.
“The SDMR has a 7.62 platform that will enable Paratrooper to engage targets from 300 to 600 meters. Said Company Commander Capt. Zachary stark. “This will increase the lethality of Paratroopers on a large scale.”
