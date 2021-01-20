W.Va. vaccination efforts continue through community vaccine clinic model

The Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines (JIATF), with the help of the West Virginia National Guard, met a significant milestone for vaccine administration this past week by crossing the 99 percent administration rate for doses received. This figure puts West Virginia as one of the top states in the nation for vaccination administration, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s Covid data tracker.

During last week’s vaccination process, interagency partners including local health departments, community health centers, hospitals, pharmacies, and many others, have assisted in the administration of 40,360 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Since beginning the vaccination process, more than 132,700 West Virginians have chosen to get vaccinated while more than 28,000 have completed the two-dose vaccination process.

As a part of Governor Jim Justice’s Operations Save Our Wisdom, the JIATF, in coordination with local community partners in counties across the state, established 12 community vaccination clinics to efficiently and expeditiously serve the most vulnerable populations in West Virginia, including those 70 years of age and older. Additional clinics and eligibility for those ages 65 and older were announced yesterday by Governor Justice. Details on upcoming community vaccination clinics can be found at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Today, the WVNG surpassed day 313 of supporting the state’s COVID-19 response. Currently, 548 members of the WVNG are on duty and have completed more than 4,000 missions to date.

Guard members helped distribute 181,280 ancillary kits that accompany vaccine doses and delivered 99 percent of all received doses to the end user sites throughout West Virginia this week. Along with vaccinations, the WVNG assisted in the testing of 82,419 residents this past week.



The WVNG remains engaged on all lines of effort at the direction of Governor Jim Justice and mission successes include, but are not limited to the following for COVID-19 response:



• Received and distributed 21,656,376 pieces of PPE

• Sanitization of 632 first responder vehicles and 288 facilities in 31 counties

• Disinfection of 15,430 N-95 masks

• Administration of 93,318 COVID-19 tests at various testing lanes or support missions

• Assembly of 722,500 COVID-19 testing kits

• Distribution of 7,548 vials of COVID-19 vaccines

• Training of 834 businesses, 111 long term care facilities or medical practices and 4,838 civilians on COVID-19 prevention best practices



B-roll footage of current and ongoing WVNG missions is available at: www.dvidshub.net/unit/wv-ang

