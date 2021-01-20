VMIS upgrade provides Army volunteers easier access to records, resources

Courtesy Photo | Army volunteers will have an easier time navigating the Volunteer Management...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army volunteers will have an easier time navigating the Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS) to track their hours and find resources. The VMIS recently transitioned to the Army Family Web Portal and has more user-friendly features. (Courtesy Graphic) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Jan. 20, 2021) -- A new, improved Volunteer Management Information System is making it easier for community members to log volunteer hours and access Army Volunteer Corps resources.



“The new VMIS site is more user-friendly for volunteers, with a dashboard for quick access to volunteer tools,” said Dani Reed, Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps program manager.



On Jan. 11, the VMIS system transitioned to the Army Family Web Portal, where people can update their volunteer records and search community information through the AFWP Resource Center, Army Community Service programs and Virtual Family Readiness Groups sites.



“It is easier for volunteers to locate the different functions, such as searching for volunteer opportunities, tracking volunteer hours, uploading records and keeping tabs on your service history,” Reed said.



The Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps staff has been informing interested community members about the upgraded VMIS system, and alerted registered volunteers in advance of the launch to prepare them for the change.



“The volunteer information that was previously found on the old portal will be available through the AFWP VMIS,” Reed said. “If you are already a registered volunteer or OPOC (organizational point of contact), then you need to transition your registered account to the new site before you log into VMIS.”



Community members with questions can contact the Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps at (315) 772-2899, https://www.facebook.com/FortDrumArmyVolunteerCorps, or visit the Family Resource Center in Bldg. 11042 on Mount Belvedere Boulevard.



For more information, visit https://www.training.armyfamilywebportal.com/content/welcome-army-family-web-portal.