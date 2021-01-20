USACE Chicago District to hold virtual public meeting to provide information, mark start of 30-day comment period for 3 Indiana properties

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District is going to conduct a virtual public scoping meeting that provides information and marks the start of a 30-day public comment period for a master plan update for three USACE properties in Indiana – Salamonie Lake, Mississinewa Lake, and J.E. Roush Lake.



WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021



TIME: 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. EST



VIRTUAL MEETING LINK: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/alex.r.hoxsie



The master plan is the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural, and cultural resources throughout the life of the USACE projects (dams). It is a vital tool for the responsible stewardship and sustainability of project resources for the benefit of present and future generations. The master plan also guides and articulates USACE responsibilities to preserve, conserve, restore, maintain, manage, and develop the project lands, waters, and associated resources.



Per USACE policies, a current, approved master plan is necessary before any new development, construction, consolidation, or land use change can be pursued. USACE generally expects Master Plans to have an effective lifespan of 15-25 years, which the existing master plans for these lakes have all surpassed.



Salamonie, Mississinewa, and J.E. Roush Lakes were authorized under the Flood Control Act approved July 3, 1958. USACE designed, built, and currently operates the project for flood control in the Wabash River Valley to reduce flood flows in the Ohio River. While USACE operates the dam facilities, it leases the majority of the surrounding property to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IN DNR) for day-to-day management of the associated natural, cultural, and recreational resources.



As part of the NEPA scoping process, the Chicago District would appreciate receiving input on the following:

1.Potential resource impacts or concerns related to the existing operation and maintenance of the individual dams and associated property. Impacts may be related, but not limited, to: a.Flooding and flood risk management

b.Wetlands

c.Flora and fauna

d.Recreation

e.Cultural resources



2.Opportunities for alterations to existing land management practices and operation of USACE owned property.



The official 30-day window for submitting scoping comments will run from Jan. 27, 2021, through Feb. 26, 2021. A web-based comment submittal tool has been developed for this effort and will be accessible on the Chicago District’s homepage (www.lrc.usace.army.mil) under the ‘PUBLIC REVIEW’ heading.



Alternatively, comments can be submitted by mail to Alex Hoxsie, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 231 S LaSalle Street, Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604, or by email to alex.hoxsie@usace.army.mil. Questions can be directed to Hoxsie at (312) 846-5587.

