USS John Warner Continues Submarine Battle Flag Tradition

The Virginia-class attack submarine USS John Warner (SSN 785), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, continued a time-honored submarine tradition during its recent deployment.



Sailors aboard John Warner created a submarine battle flag highlighting accomplishments they made throughout its deployment. The flag is comprised of patches stitched together, each one symbolizing an achievement or memory made.



Command Master Chief Anthony Amato, John Warner’s chief of the boat, spoke on the importance of exercising Navy traditions, customs and practices to preserve naval history.



“It is the responsibility of every submariner to have a thorough understanding of naval customs and traditions, proactively integrating naval traditions, customs and practices into the decision-making process, training and daily leadership and using naval history to demonstrate who we are as a force,” said Amato. “The battle flag links every Sailor who steps aboard this warship and reinforces the legacy of what this proud warship has accomplished and what it will continue to do long into the future.”



The tradition of submarine battle flags originated in World War II as a way for Sailors to keep an unofficial record of the number of ships sank. Today, modern battle flags serve as records of successful deployments for the boat’s crew.



“Each patch represents the pursuit of excellence on a daily basis that every single Sailor aboard practiced in 2020,” said Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Nathaniel Fawley. “I’m extremely proud that I was able to work on this time honored tradition and look forward to reminiscing about John Warner’s deployment exploits every time I pass by this flag.”



While the battle flag may be a good way to record a boat’s success, it also brings the crew together as they collaborate throughout its creation.



“We had a great time designing and making each individual patch as we worked our way through the deployment,” said Fawley. “We brainstormed ideas as a crew and refined our process over time.”



John Warner and its crew returned to Naval Station Norfolk from their second deployment Nov. 25.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



USS John Warner is the 12th Virginia-class attack submarine and the first ship to bear the name of Senator, John Warner. The submarine was built by the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics Corporation, Groton, Conn., and commissioned Aug. 1, 2015. The 377-foot ship has a current crew complement of 15 officers and 117 enlisted Sailors and displaces more than 7,800 tons of water.

