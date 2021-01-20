AMCOM G2 supports PEOs

Photo By Antwaun Parrish | The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Intelligence Division provides timely and...... read more read more Photo By Antwaun Parrish | The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Intelligence Division provides timely and relevant threat- related information, tailored to meet the developmental needs of the various program offices within both Program Executive Office Aviation and PEO Missiles and Space. (iStock graphic) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama -- The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Intelligence Division provides timely and relevant threat- related information, tailored to meet the developmental needs of the various program offices within both Program Executive Office Aviation and PEO Missiles and Space.



According to Frank Vegerita, threat branch chief, the AMCOM G-2 is comprised of two areas of interest: intelligence and security. The security division is the largest portion of the G-2 directorate.



AMCOM G-2 security professionals are embedded with the program offices, and serve as subject matter experts in developing, implementing and monitoring security countermeasure programs to protect classified information.



“Additionally, the security division reviews briefings developed by the program offices to ensure appropriate approvals are received prior to release and receiving parties have the appropriate clearance and access to view the material provided,” said Vegerita. “Finally, security professionals coordinate foreign visit request actions.”



The G-2 contributes to the overall success of AMCOM by providing intelligence support to the program offices, helps engineers and technical experts to understand the pacing threat and the type of countermeasures their systems may face in the field now and in the future.



“The platforms and systems being built within the PEOs are either currently being used or will be operated in the future by the warfighter,” said Vegerita. “Additionally, our office provides valuable and realistic information that the programs use in testing - from modelling and simulation to live-fire scenarios.”



Integrating intelligence into the acquisition process ensures the platform or system being developed remains superior and viable through its lifecycle.



“This cradle- to-grave intelligence support and frequent spiral updates makes the platform more effective and maximizes its capabilities in the field; ultimately, providing the best support possible to the warfighter,” said Vegerita.



AMCOM intelligence professionals provide all regulatory intelligence related documentation required in the Department of Defense’s Joint Capability Integration Development System process.



“First, the Validated Online Lifecycle Threat report is a detailed and tailored look at the threats that a program office’s platform may face. VOLTs are updated frequently throughout a platform’s lifecycle,” said Vegerita. “Second, threat test support plans provides realistic threats and scenarios based on near-peer doctrine that engineers will integrate into the various testing phases of development.”



According to Vegerita, doing so ensures their platforms are truly effective against adversarial systems in a realistic environment.



“Finally, critical intelligence parameters define an operational threshold or limit a platform has that, if met or if an adversary’s countermeasure can overcome, could negatively impact the overall effectiveness of the platform itself,” said Vegerita.



The support G-2 provides to PEOs not only contributes to the overall success of AMCOM, but to the overall Army defense mission.